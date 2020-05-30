Stubson: Do not go gently

Is this Now any different? Fear and uncertainty of different hues is still fear and uncertainty. During Finn’s life, dangers were more virtual, more phantom and moved with unprecedented alacrity. Compared to generations past, here the challenges were more insidious, wilier, invisible. Like a deadly virus.

Pandemic has been a lesson for us all as we watched our leaders navigate the Next. These lessons should serve this class well and we’ll rely upon the clarity and wisdom born of 2020’s namesake.

Finn’s generation was the first to hold the worldwide web in the palm of their hands, forcing us all to keep pace. They paid for school lunch with an imprint of a finger. A scan of a face unlocks their phone. We managed to get them graduated safely with no school shooting, though — if our school officials were honest — our children experienced the realities of in-your-face drugs and violence daily in school hallways. All frightful events outside our control, the canary which parents may choose to ignore at their peril.

Joy followed our Finn but so did plenty of nail-biting, second-guessing and hair-pulling. We prayed each time he left the house, particularly when the words “lake day” were involved. We gave thanks upon his return.