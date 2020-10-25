Stubson: Faith Vandal

What good is it for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul? Mark 8:36
I have this cartoonish picture of an evil genius. Fantastically insecure, angry at the world, ready to seek retribution on all who underestimate him. Wringing his bony fingers, moo-haha-ing in anticipation of total domination. He strokes the ears of his minions seated at his knees, willing to serve their self-appointed savior. So it goes with the President and his hearty band of evangelicals. It’s all fun and games until someone loses their identity.
I am a white conservative woman. Raised Catholic, my faith deepened after I married and joined an evangelical church. In the upcoming election, white evangelical Christians are essential to the President’s second term. He needs us. It’s unclear why we need him.
It’s been a confusing time for some people of faith who are trying to reconcile evangelicals’ perplexingly serial endorsements of a man who brazenly flaunts decidedly un-Christian behavior. Christians are called to serve a God not a political party, to put our faith in a higher power, not in human beings. We’re taught to not bow to false idols. Yet, the idolatry is at an all-time high for one who rejects our foundational principles: humility, kindness and compassion. This is our Chosen One?
It’s a very bad relationship. Very, very bad. Not good. The most distressing part is those upon whom we rely to hold one another accountable—our faith leaders—are the very community which condones division, willing to extend grace for behavior which would never be tolerated in our home, our workplace, our schools. All in the name of what? One more seat on an already conservative supreme court? Are we so easily purchased?
The word fear is mentioned 365 times in the bible, one for each day of the year. It is no surprise then, that the currency of a robe-less emperor is fear, manipulating trust and sowing confusion. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. You are not safe in your home. Religious freedom is in the gallows.
Evangelicals’ justifications for their support of the President are many: policies matter more piety. God hates racism but He also hates lawlessness. We extend grace to an imperfect human being. Yet, the President bastardizes grace and uses forgiveness to his advantage. When the Forgiven becomes the Flagrant Flaunter of all we hold sacred it not only dilutes the notion of grace, it thumbs its nose at those of us for whom following Christ is our solid rock.
I was raised with a healthy dose of skepticism of evangelicals. I was once one of those who looked on with a jaded eye and a quick told-you-so response to each Evangelical scandal. Ted Haggard, Tony Alamo, Jerry Falwell. Ha! See? It’s taken me a long while to understand faith. To move past the fire and brimstone stereotypes of the Evangelical community (“why is he screaming?” I said to my newly minted spouse); the worshipful hand raisers (I’m now one of them). For those of us who continue to quietly ply our faith I implore you to look past the noisy blustards who’s rigid ideologies leave no room for civil discourse.
To those who justify a continued reliance on the one who shamelessly exploits our values I say this: true reliance on a higher power means the courage to hold true to your faith and release your grip on mortals who profess to have our best interests in mind. The “direction” of our country is not in the hands of mere mortals.
To those in the Christian community who crater to the flaccid “lesser of two evils,” willing to endorse an administration that is the very antithesis of those tenets we hold so dear, it may be time for some soul searching. Evil is not embodied in a Democratic candidate (a Christian, by the way) who simply has opposing views. I am unwilling to barter or blindeye the deplorable behavior in exchange for a winkwink promise of a conservative agenda submitted by a say-anything, poll driven narcissist. I am unafraid of threats of anarchy, socialism, violence and danger in the streets. This is fear-driven policy at its ugliest. My vote is not fear-borne. It is generated by hope.
The past four years has been faith rattling. Those of us who find themselves in a spiritual eddy grasping at willows, hoping to find our footing will continue to search for truth. We thank God for this country. We thank God for democracy.
That’s why we pray.
Susan Stubson is an attorney, a wife and mother. She is a member of the Natrona County Republican Party Executive Committee.
