Stubson: Faith Vandal

What good is it for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul? Mark 8:36

I have this cartoonish picture of an evil genius. Fantastically insecure, angry at the world, ready to seek retribution on all who underestimate him. Wringing his bony fingers, moo-haha-ing in anticipation of total domination. He strokes the ears of his minions seated at his knees, willing to serve their self-appointed savior. So it goes with the President and his hearty band of evangelicals. It’s all fun and games until someone loses their identity.

I am a white conservative woman. Raised Catholic, my faith deepened after I married and joined an evangelical church. In the upcoming election, white evangelical Christians are essential to the President’s second term. He needs us. It’s unclear why we need him.

It’s been a confusing time for some people of faith who are trying to reconcile evangelicals’ perplexingly serial endorsements of a man who brazenly flaunts decidedly un-Christian behavior. Christians are called to serve a God not a political party, to put our faith in a higher power, not in human beings. We’re taught to not bow to false idols. Yet, the idolatry is at an all-time high for one who rejects our foundational principles: humility, kindness and compassion. This is our Chosen One?