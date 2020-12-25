Stubson: Farm Team -- a Christmas story

The elves were getting nervous. A strange malaise had befallen the Northwoods. The mood on the factory floor was bleak. No one had seen the Boss in days. Last week, when Exceptionally Handsome asked a simple question, “Where’s the snow crystal wrapping?” the Boss retorted, “how would I know? Ya think I’m in control here?!” No one had heard the Boss raise his voice in thousands of years. Literally. It rattled everyone.
Chronically cheery, the Boss’ behavior was unusual. Wrapped in a cottony cloak of humility, he was kind and quick with encouragement. He was fun. Every so often he shared a bawdy joke with the fusty old-school elves. Yet since February, the elves had barely seen him. He spent most of his time in his snuggery. Moping. Fretting.
The Missus was rarely seen too, a dramatic departure from her daily gumdroppy self. When the elves did see her, she was boo-hooey, muttering something about a yeast shortage and an abundance of vegan flour.
Absent were the workshop hijinks, a highlight of the season, what with the constant spiking of eggnog with goose poop and perpetual wedgies for the new guys. No snowflake gin for naughty elves. Even the most randy of Elves avoided the mistletoe rum this year. Dark times, indeed.
Things were no better in the corral. The reindeer were getting fat. Even the most virile stags were binging BuckTube videos in their HelloKitty loungewear, grazing on candied carrots. They had inexplicably lost their ability to take flight.
Exceptionally Handsome was the first to notice something amiss. (Consistent with ever changing labor laws, the Boss allowed his elves to self-identify). Breathtakingly Funny had run out of one liners. Needs Work withdrew. Dropdead Gorgeous, 19 pounds heavier, had let herself go. Sad.
The strange pall had all but ceased workshop production. More concerning, this peculiar global spell had the cruelest effect on the Boss. Ironically, the very characteristics that made him the Great Influencer were the very things that could kill him. He was old. He was fat. He smoked. Though the Boss would willingly lay down his life for a moment of a child’s happiness, he came to the conclusion the Christmas Eve launch was simply too dangerous for his team.
This was the sorry scene in the magical workshop. Just when all hope was lost, onto the floor the Boss burst with such clatter, the elves sprang from their worksleds to see what was up. “Get Gary on the line!” the Boss barked (in a nice way).
Gary was part of that noble class of gents blessed with pulpy bellies and viscous beards who annually offered themselves as stand-ins for the Boss in shopping malls worldwide. Every year Gary wrote to the Boss, reporting on the high traffic and glowing Yelp reviews he’d received. He always attached his resume. Just in case. Turns out, Gary and thousands of his mates were unemployed because of the strange plague. They had time to burn. A plan was formed. The call went out. This was the moment these Santa-wannabes had been waiting for their entire lives. They were ready. This was go-time.
The Boss whispered a few tricks into each of his deputies’ ears and off they went. There were glitches to be sure. Security alarms were tripped. Larry from Toledo tried ye ol’ chimney trick and had to be extricated by irritated elves. All in all though, things went smooth, presents were timely dispatched. Children were delighted. The farm team had saved Christmas.
It had been a curious year indeed. The Garys stepped up. Lessons were learned. Kindness and compassion eventually flooded the treacherous valleys of the past year. Though their faith may have briefly flickered the elves knew their Boss would never fail those he loved most. They were the reason for his season.
On Christmas morning, as the silver-headed Santa substitutes collapsed in their beds and the merriment at the Northwoods died down, the Boss and the Missus quietly repaired to their humble cottage. So too did the elves return to their hayloft, greeted as always by the banner above the entrance, one placed by the Boss two millennia past: “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”
The elves closed their drowsy eyes and burrowed down for a long winter’s nap.
Susan Stubson is a writer and musician living in Casper.