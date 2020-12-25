Stubson: Farm Team -- a Christmas story

Exceptionally Handsome was the first to notice something amiss. (Consistent with ever changing labor laws, the Boss allowed his elves to self-identify). Breathtakingly Funny had run out of one liners. Needs Work withdrew. Dropdead Gorgeous, 19 pounds heavier, had let herself go. Sad.

The strange pall had all but ceased workshop production. More concerning, this peculiar global spell had the cruelest effect on the Boss. Ironically, the very characteristics that made him the Great Influencer were the very things that could kill him. He was old. He was fat. He smoked. Though the Boss would willingly lay down his life for a moment of a child’s happiness, he came to the conclusion the Christmas Eve launch was simply too dangerous for his team.

This was the sorry scene in the magical workshop. Just when all hope was lost, onto the floor the Boss burst with such clatter, the elves sprang from their worksleds to see what was up. “Get Gary on the line!” the Boss barked (in a nice way).