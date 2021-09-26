Stubson: GOP leadership: Time to man up

“Leadership is solving problems. The day soldiers stop bringing you their problems is the day you have stopped leading them.” Colin Powell.
Last week, while reasonable Republicans at the Natrona County Central Committee were busy word-smithing a resolution directed at the state party GOP leadership for its misleading messaging about election fraud in Wyoming (which does not exist), members were quietly passing around a email from one of its brethren in Park County, Troy Bray, a precinct committeeman.
Bray’s crude Sept. 12 email to state senator Tara Nethercott was a study in ineffectiveness. What began as an unfocused rant on Nethercott’s voting record, particularly on the issue of mask mandates, culminated in a sewer of vulgarities. The content of the email was repugnant, obscene and not worth repeating. What’s important is that Bray, ever the parvenu, signed the correspondence with his official title.
Heads will roll. Or not.
Bray has since offered a meh apology to Nethercott and resigned his position as Secretary of the Park County Republican Men’s Club. Notably, he has refused to step down as precinct committeeman. The GOP state party is apparently fine with it.
Frank Eathorne is the chairman of the state Republican Party, one who presumably holds the “buck stops here” seat. Rather than use this opportunity to call out something despicable and demand a resignation, Eathorne hot-potatoed it to Martin Kimmet, chairman of the Park County party. In turn, Kimmet provided cover for Bray and mansplained, “I don’t think what he said was wrong, I think how he said it was wrong,” This is the party chairman who tolerated Bray’s suggestion that health officials should be “fired — or executed” for their mask mandate positions.
How someone like Bray has managed to gain traction within the party and the party’ flaccid response is a symptom of a larger issue, one in which tells you everything you need to know about the fractious and chaotic state of Wyoming’s Republican Party.
First, a civics lesson: A precinct committee position is incredibly powerful. Elected by party peers, precinct committee persons set the tone for the party. They are the overlooked worker bees. They are also the select few who have the ability to effectuate tremendous political change by choosing leaders who drive state policy, generate candidates and guide conservative principles in the state.
I’m one of them. So is Bray. Yet his crude tactics reflect absolutely zero of the basic tenets of civility, policy-driven change, and thoughtful conversation that the party purports to represent. For a party that holds family values so dear one would assume Bray would be kicked to the curb.
That’s unlikely to happen. Kimmet has pledged to “talk man to man” with Bray, wholly ignoring the fact that Bray’s comment was directed at a female legislator and Wyoming women might be keenly interested to know the details of that conversation too.
Two-thirds of our congressional delegation are women. Two of the top five elected positions in the state are held by women. Republicans all. Yet, the state party passed on the chance to sluff the riffraff and to open a dialogue of how to sensibly and non-discriminatorily interact with our elected leaders.
For a party which has nosily demanded accountability from its leaders, (Liz Cheney) its manhandling of the Bray affair is regrettable, inconsistent and confusing for conservatives at sea like me. To wit, Trump’s chosen one Harriet Hageman blares “we expect our elected officials to respect the views and values of the people who elected them” and praises the party for “demanding accountability.” Yet, when presented with a golden opportunity to demand accountability from one of its officials, party leadership turns a blind eye.
Demanding Bray step down would be a simple fix, a micro-step toward accountability, one and all. Earlier this week, legislative leaders proposed changes to the statute which would enable elected officials to be removed for egregious behavior such as Bray’s. However, for a party that rejects government overreach, changing the law to address bad behavior seems antithetical to party ideals. There are likely simpler fixes.
I yearn for the days of the Deimer Trues, that noble line of party leadership that held fast to conservative values, civility and vigorous debate, minus the name calling, the vitriol, the slurs. All eyes are on Wyoming, the real-time epicenter of the hard question of the future of the Republican party. It only requires leadership. And that seems severely lacking at a time we need it most.
Susan Stubson is a sixth generation Wyomingite and an attorney. She is a member of the Natrona County Republican Party executive committee and a precinct committeewoman. She invites you to continue a civil dialogue. You may email her at susanstubson@gmail.com.