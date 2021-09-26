Stubson: GOP leadership: Time to man up

“Leadership is solving problems. The day soldiers stop bringing you their problems is the day you have stopped leading them.” Colin Powell.

Last week, while reasonable Republicans at the Natrona County Central Committee were busy word-smithing a resolution directed at the state party GOP leadership for its misleading messaging about election fraud in Wyoming (which does not exist), members were quietly passing around a email from one of its brethren in Park County, Troy Bray, a precinct committeeman.

Bray’s crude Sept. 12 email to state senator Tara Nethercott was a study in ineffectiveness. What began as an unfocused rant on Nethercott’s voting record, particularly on the issue of mask mandates, culminated in a sewer of vulgarities. The content of the email was repugnant, obscene and not worth repeating. What’s important is that Bray, ever the parvenu, signed the correspondence with his official title.

Heads will roll. Or not.

Bray has since offered a meh apology to Nethercott and resigned his position as Secretary of the Park County Republican Men’s Club. Notably, he has refused to step down as precinct committeeman. The GOP state party is apparently fine with it.