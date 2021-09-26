 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stubson: GOP leadership: Time to man up
0 Comments

Stubson: GOP leadership: Time to man up

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“Leadership is solving problems. The day soldiers stop bringing you their problems is the day you have stopped leading them.” Colin Powell.

Last week, while reasonable Republicans at the Natrona County Central Committee were busy word-smithing a resolution directed at the state party GOP leadership for its misleading messaging about election fraud in Wyoming (which does not exist), members were quietly passing around a email from one of its brethren in Park County, Troy Bray, a precinct committeeman.

Bray’s crude Sept. 12 email to state senator Tara Nethercott was a study in ineffectiveness. What began as an unfocused rant on Nethercott’s voting record, particularly on the issue of mask mandates, culminated in a sewer of vulgarities. The content of the email was repugnant, obscene and not worth repeating. What’s important is that Bray, ever the parvenu, signed the correspondence with his official title.

Heads will roll. Or not.

Bray has since offered a meh apology to Nethercott and resigned his position as Secretary of the Park County Republican Men’s Club. Notably, he has refused to step down as precinct committeeman. The GOP state party is apparently fine with it.

Frank Eathorne is the chairman of the state Republican Party, one who presumably holds the “buck stops here” seat. Rather than use this opportunity to call out something despicable and demand a resignation, Eathorne hot-potatoed it to Martin Kimmet, chairman of the Park County party. In turn, Kimmet provided cover for Bray and mansplained, “I don’t think what he said was wrong, I think how he said it was wrong,” This is the party chairman who tolerated Bray’s suggestion that health officials should be “fired — or executed” for their mask mandate positions.

How someone like Bray has managed to gain traction within the party and the party’ flaccid response is a symptom of a larger issue, one in which tells you everything you need to know about the fractious and chaotic state of Wyoming’s Republican Party.

First, a civics lesson: A precinct committee position is incredibly powerful. Elected by party peers, precinct committee persons set the tone for the party. They are the overlooked worker bees. They are also the select few who have the ability to effectuate tremendous political change by choosing leaders who drive state policy, generate candidates and guide conservative principles in the state.

I’m one of them. So is Bray. Yet his crude tactics reflect absolutely zero of the basic tenets of civility, policy-driven change, and thoughtful conversation that the party purports to represent. For a party that holds family values so dear one would assume Bray would be kicked to the curb.

That’s unlikely to happen. Kimmet has pledged to “talk man to man” with Bray, wholly ignoring the fact that Bray’s comment was directed at a female legislator and Wyoming women might be keenly interested to know the details of that conversation too.

Two-thirds of our congressional delegation are women. Two of the top five elected positions in the state are held by women. Republicans all. Yet, the state party passed on the chance to sluff the riffraff and to open a dialogue of how to sensibly and non-discriminatorily interact with our elected leaders.

For a party which has nosily demanded accountability from its leaders, (Liz Cheney) its manhandling of the Bray affair is regrettable, inconsistent and confusing for conservatives at sea like me. To wit, Trump’s chosen one Harriet Hageman blares “we expect our elected officials to respect the views and values of the people who elected them” and praises the party for “demanding accountability.” Yet, when presented with a golden opportunity to demand accountability from one of its officials, party leadership turns a blind eye.

Demanding Bray step down would be a simple fix, a micro-step toward accountability, one and all. Earlier this week, legislative leaders proposed changes to the statute which would enable elected officials to be removed for egregious behavior such as Bray’s. However, for a party that rejects government overreach, changing the law to address bad behavior seems antithetical to party ideals. There are likely simpler fixes.

I yearn for the days of the Deimer Trues, that noble line of party leadership that held fast to conservative values, civility and vigorous debate, minus the name calling, the vitriol, the slurs. All eyes are on Wyoming, the real-time epicenter of the hard question of the future of the Republican party. It only requires leadership. And that seems severely lacking at a time we need it most.

Susan Stubson

Susan Stubson

 Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune

Susan Stubson is a sixth generation Wyomingite and an attorney. She is a member of the Natrona County Republican Party executive committee and a precinct committeewoman. She invites you to continue a civil dialogue. You may email her at susanstubson@gmail.com.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dodson: Wyoming needs a modern energy strategy
Columns

Dodson: Wyoming needs a modern energy strategy

Dodson writes:

...manic intensity to win big at only a few things, and make no mistake, Wyoming is in a turnaround. For nearly a decade we have tried to dig out of our economic hole by shaping an energy policy burdened by the need to not piss off people. This way of thinking has led to Wyoming Energy Authority’s current All-of-the-Above strategy

Gordon: We are building a thriving Wyoming
Columns

Gordon: We are building a thriving Wyoming

  • Updated

Gordon says: With vibrant communities, good paying jobs for our children, a growing economy and a low cost of living, Wyoming’s future can be bright. However, we must be thoughtful in how we approach today’s opportunities.

Cotherman: Thanks for the memories
Columns

Cotherman: Thanks for the memories

  • Updated

Cotherman writes: I have thought about that lately as I try to write memoirs, and I’ve come to the conclusion that forgetting is not a memory problem. We seniors don’t forget, we just have begun to sort out what is significant and what is unimportant. 

Barron: A big ask
Columns

Barron: A big ask

Barron writes: 

Kate Fox, the chief justice of the Wyoming Supreme Court, started if off.

The state never has had enough judges, she told the Legislature’s Joint Interim Judiciary Committee.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News