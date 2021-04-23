Stubson: If It Ain’t Broke

If you joined the Wyoming Legislature’s discussion on election integrity, you’d think voter fraud is non-issue in Wyoming. “We have been blessed” with honest elections, one member noted. The Secretary of State, the one whose job it is to oversee fair elections, proudly noted voter fraud in Wyoming was minimal. The head of the Wyoming County Clerks’ Association agreed, later confirming “In the state of Wyoming, I’m not concerned about fraud.”
There’s a reason for this effusive back slapping. In more than twenty years, only three election fraud cases have been reported in Wyoming. The most recent case was almost seven years ago. That means that out of the nearly 4.2 million registered votes cast since 2000, only three bad actors tried (and failed) to jimmy the system.
You’d be excused then, for wondering why a mostly duplicative voter ID bill requiring state residents to provide identification at the polling place was signed into law earlier this month. Why did the Wyoming Legislature, despite testimony emphasizing a history of secure elections, craft a bill to shore up an election process that was working fine?
Political theater. The new law merely continues to churn a belief that widespread voter fraud exists. It does not. Federal election officials said in a joint statement that the 2020 election was the most secure in American history. Nationally, a broad coalition of government and industry analysts agreed there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised. Then-Attorney General William Barr acknowledged there had been no showing of fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election. Every last one of the 42 legal challenges to the election process failed, many summarily.
We should be championing this, celebrating American ingenuity which ensures election integrity, not deconstructing a process we’ve mastered. Yet our leaders unashamedly jump on a nationalistic House of Fiction which panders to the Big Lie, choosing to burn through precious legislative time pushing false narratives. To spend even one day on politically opportunistic legislation rather than focusing on the leviathans that face our state was a lost opportunity that benefited no one except those in office.
During floor debate members of the Senate acknowledged Wyoming has exceptionally clean and honest elections and cited their desire to “keep it that way.” Supporters (including my husband) say the new law is a proactive measure, necessary to bolster voter confidence in the election process. I submit it’s just the opposite: Legislation designed to instill voter confidence might have the opposite effect for the plain reason it continues to advance a phantom issue that does not exist.
This knee jerk legislation is dangerous and irresponsible. I yearn for the day our leaders spend more time tackling hard issues (school funding comes to mind) rather than tossing false theories as chum to their supporters.
The new law also sends the wrong message to our county clerks, the folks whose mission it is to ensure clean and fair elections. These are hard working professionals who take pride in their job. We should be proud of how our election officials have managed elections in Wyoming. We are the lucky recipients of their hard work. Why undermine their efforts with reactive legislation which perpetuates election fraud mythologies in states not named Wyoming?
I would encourage our legislators to call the hardworking folks at their local county clerk’s office and have a frank discussion about the realities of voter fraud.
I’m sure they’d be happy to visit with them.
Susan Stubson is a member of the Natrona County Republican Party. She worked as a poll worker during the 2020 election. Susan and her husband Tim live in Casper. This gentle disagreement arose over a dinner table conversation.