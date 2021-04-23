Stubson: If It Ain’t Broke

If you joined the Wyoming Legislature’s discussion on election integrity, you’d think voter fraud is non-issue in Wyoming. “We have been blessed” with honest elections, one member noted. The Secretary of State, the one whose job it is to oversee fair elections, proudly noted voter fraud in Wyoming was minimal. The head of the Wyoming County Clerks’ Association agreed, later confirming “In the state of Wyoming, I’m not concerned about fraud.”

There’s a reason for this effusive back slapping. In more than twenty years, only three election fraud cases have been reported in Wyoming. The most recent case was almost seven years ago. That means that out of the nearly 4.2 million registered votes cast since 2000, only three bad actors tried (and failed) to jimmy the system.

You’d be excused then, for wondering why a mostly duplicative voter ID bill requiring state residents to provide identification at the polling place was signed into law earlier this month. Why did the Wyoming Legislature, despite testimony emphasizing a history of secure elections, craft a bill to shore up an election process that was working fine?