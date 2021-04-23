Stubson: It is time to fix elections!

This much I know to be true: without faith in elections, democracy dies.
You don’t have to believe the fantastic tales of election fraud espoused by our former president and his cronies (and I don’t) to believe that a move toward more secure elections is in the interest of our nation.
The foundation of a stable republic is a credible electoral system that is legitimate in the eyes of the electorate. While the state of election security in today’s America may be debatable, the lack of faith in that system is not. Study after study has shown that a majority of Americans lack faith in the integrity of our system. Only 32% of Republicans nationally believe the 2020 election was free and fair. Only 4 in 10 citizens have “strong confidence” that their votes were counted as cast.
Whether it is the product of mistruths or not, we simply don’t have the luxury of turning our back on half the population who believe the process is susceptible to manipulation and say “don’t worry about it”.
While I don’t believe that election fraud dictated the outcome of this presidential election, the criticisms voiced by Republicans point a spotlight on weaknesses in the system that could be subject to attack. With that knowledge in hand, why wouldn’t we take steps to strengthen the system and ensure that those weaknesses are addressed? You don’t wait until the neighborhood is burned to the ground before you establish a fire department. I don’t dispute Susan’s argument that election fraud is rare, but neither should she dispute that it is possible. If elected officials see a weakness in the system, whether it be the lack of photo ID or the danger of manipulating ballots that go into drop boxes, there is an affirmative obligation to address those issues before they impact elections.
Wyoming took a step towards ensuring election security, and more importantly faith in elections, by adopting a requirement that voters present a photo ID when voting in person. Many, my wife included, have decried this move arguing that it unnecessarily limits participation in the election process. It does no such thing. Any election security policy poses a balance between open access to voting and protection from unqualified voters. Wyoming’s law allows voters to present 9 different kinds of identification at the polls. The law is specifically designed to ensure that every person who wants to vote, and is legally qualified, can. That is a balance that makes sense.
The approach that does not offer a solution is the federalization of election laws, including the current efforts by Democrats in Congress to pass the “For the People Act”. The decentralized nature of our election system is part of what protects it from systematic manipulation by our enemies. A unified federal approach to elections means you only have to find one chink in the armor to impact an election. Instead, we have a system where 50 different state election officers over see their election and 1000s of county and local officers have their own input. This overlapping web of authority and systems makes it infinitely more difficult for bad actors to impact our elections nationally. Efforts (primarily by Democrats) at the federal level to eliminate local control in elections undermines that protection and election integrity.
As Americans, we are programmed to accept electoral defeat and to acknowledge the victories of our opponents as long as they are fairly won. Over 200 years of licking our wounds and preparing for the next election has built a stability upon which the world’s freest society and most powerful economy have been built. Turning a blind eye to the concerns of our fellow citizens about our electoral process is one way to undermine that time-honored tradition and the prosperity springing from it. Instead, we should strengthen our electoral process and prepare the ground for the continuing prosperity of our children and grandchildren.
Tim Stubson is a lawyer, former state legislator and arguer-in-chief of the Stubson family.