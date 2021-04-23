Stubson: It is time to fix elections!

This much I know to be true: without faith in elections, democracy dies.

You don’t have to believe the fantastic tales of election fraud espoused by our former president and his cronies (and I don’t) to believe that a move toward more secure elections is in the interest of our nation.

The foundation of a stable republic is a credible electoral system that is legitimate in the eyes of the electorate. While the state of election security in today’s America may be debatable, the lack of faith in that system is not. Study after study has shown that a majority of Americans lack faith in the integrity of our system. Only 32% of Republicans nationally believe the 2020 election was free and fair. Only 4 in 10 citizens have “strong confidence” that their votes were counted as cast.

Whether it is the product of mistruths or not, we simply don’t have the luxury of turning our back on half the population who believe the process is susceptible to manipulation and say “don’t worry about it”.