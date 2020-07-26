Stubson: Masking the problem

The lady glared at my masked face as she pushed her cart upstream against the green arrows and huffed, “I don’t believe in masks” in answer to the question I did not ask. “This whole thing is a farce,” she added for good measure.
“This whole thing” -- I took her comment to mean -- is the coronavirus pandemic which has been detected in nearly every country in the world, sickened more than 14.7 million people, resulted in 611,200 deaths and has effectively shuttered the entire planet.
For those of you digging in your heels and refusing to wear a mask, a big bonsai congratulations to you. You, with no child with respiratory issues or a parent with COPD. You, who have been unaffected by places like New York City, which has logged more than 32,000 deaths. You, a self-appointed immunologist who are convinced this is fake news, part of a vast conspiracy to inconvenience your shopping trip, your night out with friends.
Breathe freely my defensive little co-shopper. Enjoy while the rest of us puzzle the larger task of eradicating COVID-19, while you languish in your toilet-papered castle, basking in your yeasty floured walls, confident our old folks are “going to die anyway.”
When did we quit worrying about one another? When did our hierarchy of needs began with “me first?” This let-them-die myopia is merely a continuing drift from the collective good to the collective me.
Collectivism’s slow erosion is a long time a’coming. A recent article in the National Institute of Health’s medical journal tracks a steady decline of collectivism, empathy and trust of others while narcissism, individualism and materialism inclines. It’s a thorny read -- “The Evolution of Social Beliefs 1960–2016 in the United States and Its Influence on Empathy and Prosocial Expression in Medicine” -- and the author weaves race, poverty and economic health factors into a viscous stew of reasons why we’ve decided to not care about one another.
It’s taken a pandemic where those populations already on the margins and disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 -- the poor, those in ethnic and/or racial minority communities -- to highlight the disastrous consequences of the rise of individualism. It matters not whether we find ourselves in those communities. It matters whether we care about them.
This is not naïve utopic idealism. Scientists studying high-profile leaders have found a shared single characteristic trait -- compassion -- as the hub from which successful outcomes are determined. Indeed, data shows a society which ignores the plight of the least of us is a society on the precipice of failure. If compassion is the path to success, then its cousin conscientiousness is a similar predictor of long-term success.
We should listen to those leaders that fit that criteria, leaders who have no dog in the fight, those blind to politics or those kowtowing to a specific demographic. Let’s abide by those leaders whose advice is borne of a fundamental concern for public health. Dr. Anthony Fauci. The CDC. Wyoming’s Health Officers. Our Governor.
We were not created to be silos unto ourselves or Biodomes, party of one, riding out our time in temperature-controlled, preservative-packed kitchens. We need one another. Fighting this pandemic demands we worry about one another, even if we have to suffer a bit, too. In the immediate future, that means wear a mask.
I get it. Masks are uncomfortable. They are hot, they make us rashy. Unless and until we shift from a “doesn’t affect me” attitude to “what about the others” we will not reach herd immunity sufficient to eliminate COVID-19. In an interview with the New York Times, Dr. Fauci’s advice was simple: “Wear masks. Avoid crowds. Close the bars.” That is all. It’s a small inconvenience. I’m confident we can do that.
Masks fit on all faces. We should cover them all.
Susan Stubson is a pianist, a writer and an attorney. She is a member of the Executive Committee of the Natrona County Republican Party.
