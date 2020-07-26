Stubson: Masking the problem

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The lady glared at my masked face as she pushed her cart upstream against the green arrows and huffed, “I don’t believe in masks” in answer to the question I did not ask. “This whole thing is a farce,” she added for good measure.

“This whole thing” -- I took her comment to mean -- is the coronavirus pandemic which has been detected in nearly every country in the world, sickened more than 14.7 million people, resulted in 611,200 deaths and has effectively shuttered the entire planet.

For those of you digging in your heels and refusing to wear a mask, a big bonsai congratulations to you. You, with no child with respiratory issues or a parent with COPD. You, who have been unaffected by places like New York City, which has logged more than 32,000 deaths. You, a self-appointed immunologist who are convinced this is fake news, part of a vast conspiracy to inconvenience your shopping trip, your night out with friends.

Breathe freely my defensive little co-shopper. Enjoy while the rest of us puzzle the larger task of eradicating COVID-19, while you languish in your toilet-papered castle, basking in your yeasty floured walls, confident our old folks are “going to die anyway.”