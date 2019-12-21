Stubson: My funny uncle -- a Christmas story

Talk about a yo-yo dieter. He’s the worst. His weight gain is alarming. You know it’s winter when his belly is the first thing to enter the room. He always manages to lose the weight though, mostly by backpacking during the summer to check on his exotic herd grazing high in the Wind Rivers, his white curly hair sticking out from his King Ropes hat.

By fall, he disappears. “Work,” he’d sigh. When we talked to him on the phone, the connection reminded me of those NPR interviews with arctic explorers, crackly and far away.

Auntie Carol is a delight, too. She has this breezy voice and is always fussing over Uncle Nicky. She’d do anything for him. A regular Santa Aunta. Ba-doom ching.

They loved little people, too. In fact, most of the people they employed at their factory were remarkably short. As kids, we loved visiting him at his manufacturing plant because we stood eye-to-eye with all the employees. His workforce was exceptionally industrious, too. Talk about work ethic. They always greeted us with a “hey-ya boss,” like they somehow worked for us. As if. To this day, I’m not sure what his company produces, but I know they’ve won all these customer satisfaction awards worldwide.