Stubson: My funny uncle -- a Christmas story

How’s this for a Christmas story? I think my Uncle may be ol’ Jolly-you-know-who. Not the guy from that Harry Hogwarts nonsense. I’m talking about the one everybody loves: Noel Baba. Franky Felix. Tricky Nicky. Santa Claus.
I always knew there was something funny about my uncle. Unlike my buddies who dreaded holiday family time, what with the bosomy hugs and all the cheek pinching, I couldn’t wait for a visit from Uncle Nick and Auntie Carol Clawz.
Everyone adores Uncle Nicky. The moment he enters a room, this warm buzzy current hums through your body like something magical is about to happen. He has this huge laugh, the kind that wraps you in warm caramel. His breath smelled like peppermint and his cologne like chocolate-coated pine cones. Sometimes, when he eats too many beans, a musty sprucy smell wafts from his backside.
He has an appetite for the absurd and eye for the enchanted. He is always ready with the cheesiest jokes (always involving three reindeers walking into a bar, come to think of it). He is the life of the party but not in a loudmouth, braggadocio way. He’s simply the kind of guy we all want to be around. A real magnet.
He’s quirky for sure. He has a funny habit of checking the fireplace in every house he enters, always muttering something about ingress and egress, grumbling under his breath about “routine chimney maintenance.” It’s a little awkward. Don’t even get him started on gas inserts.
Talk about a yo-yo dieter. He’s the worst. His weight gain is alarming. You know it’s winter when his belly is the first thing to enter the room. He always manages to lose the weight though, mostly by backpacking during the summer to check on his exotic herd grazing high in the Wind Rivers, his white curly hair sticking out from his King Ropes hat.
By fall, he disappears. “Work,” he’d sigh. When we talked to him on the phone, the connection reminded me of those NPR interviews with arctic explorers, crackly and far away.
Auntie Carol is a delight, too. She has this breezy voice and is always fussing over Uncle Nicky. She’d do anything for him. A regular Santa Aunta. Ba-doom ching.
They loved little people, too. In fact, most of the people they employed at their factory were remarkably short. As kids, we loved visiting him at his manufacturing plant because we stood eye-to-eye with all the employees. His workforce was exceptionally industrious, too. Talk about work ethic. They always greeted us with a “hey-ya boss,” like they somehow worked for us. As if. To this day, I’m not sure what his company produces, but I know they’ve won all these customer satisfaction awards worldwide.
Though we didn’t see him often, he had this sixth sense about us. Like he knew exactly what we’d been up to during the year, our ups and downs. The naughty and nice, if you will.
It’s been a few years since we’ve traveled home for the holidays. I have children of my own now and getting out of town is more difficult. We occasionally talk via Skype so he can see the kids. He never changes. Ageless, that guy.
It’s all making sense now. Every time I read stories to my kids about Santa, I feel that same electrical surge as if he’d just walked into the room. Like he’s right next to me. He ain’t called Christkindl — Christ Child — for nothing. Like Jesus, he always brought a message of peace, hope and love. God be with us.
On Christmas Eve, we’d sit around the tree, eat french onion soup and tell stories. Everyone except Uncle Nicky. He always turned in early. “Big night” he’d say, winking at Auntie Carol. My dad would then read this story about how the Bethlehem animals were miffed because they had to give up their stalls to make room for Mary and that baby. In defiance, for the next month they could only poop jelly beans, oranges or peanuts. (The goats, however, continued to poop coal). The children of Israel loved it. The grown-ups, not so much.
I always suspected my uncle was somehow involved.
Susan Stubson is a pianist, a writer and an attorney. She lives in Casper with her husband, two boys and gimpy cow dog.