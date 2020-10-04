Stubson: The Book of Ruth

“When a thoughtless or unkind word is spoken, best tune out. Reacting in anger or annoyance will not advance one’s ability to persuade.”

— Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

There’s a famous story of the first election when women were allowed to vote in Wyoming. Before suffrage, the story goes, male-only elections were riddled with drunkenness, fighting and boorish behavior. When women appeared at the ballot box, the scene was dramatically different, an orderly study in grace and good manners.

I’ve always found that story — part truth, part lore — a bit offensive; tired stereotypes of women as gentle balms to an otherwise ribald scene, women as schoolmarmy buzzkills. Yet, women were the disruptors du jour and no doubt allowing women to vote forever changed policy dynamics.

The recent dust-up caused by the Republican Central Committee, when it censured one of its own for co-founding a nonpartisan political action committee, reminded me of this story. The PAC, the Cowgirl Run Fund, gives money to women to run for office. Some of those funds went to Democrats. In a state where there are only 14 women in the 90-member Legislature, we need some course correction. The PAC seeks to rectify this.