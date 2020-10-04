Stubson: The Book of Ruth

“When a thoughtless or unkind word is spoken, best tune out. Reacting in anger or annoyance will not advance one’s ability to persuade.”
— Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
There’s a famous story of the first election when women were allowed to vote in Wyoming. Before suffrage, the story goes, male-only elections were riddled with drunkenness, fighting and boorish behavior. When women appeared at the ballot box, the scene was dramatically different, an orderly study in grace and good manners.
I’ve always found that story — part truth, part lore — a bit offensive; tired stereotypes of women as gentle balms to an otherwise ribald scene, women as schoolmarmy buzzkills. Yet, women were the disruptors du jour and no doubt allowing women to vote forever changed policy dynamics.
The recent dust-up caused by the Republican Central Committee, when it censured one of its own for co-founding a nonpartisan political action committee, reminded me of this story. The PAC, the Cowgirl Run Fund, gives money to women to run for office. Some of those funds went to Democrats. In a state where there are only 14 women in the 90-member Legislature, we need some course correction. The PAC seeks to rectify this.
Overlooking the fact that the state, which was the first to allow women to vote, is now the last in women holding elected positions, those noisy bands of party pirates chose purity over proportion. I would challenge all citizens to think beyond party platforms and vote a broader band of individuals into office who are more representative of the electorate. Having more women in office is the obvious first step.
This is not an ideology issue. It’s a diversity issue. There are 17 women holding federal and statewide offices in Wyoming. Seventeen women representing the voices of more than a quarter-million Wyoming women. Would it hurt to get more women into office? Women of any stripe?
Alexis De Toqueville recognized the genius in democracy is in the expression of new ideas. Though we hold tight to our ideals, we must allow room to entertain and deliberate views not held by us. And we should never be publicly censured for our willingness to encourage emerging leaders into public service.
What’s the Central Committee so afraid of? Was Ali afraid of Frazier? Did Bill Gates cower when Steve Jobs rolled out the Next Big Thing? Thomas Jefferson and John Adams vociferously disagreed with one another. Chronically suspicious of one another and in constant competition, they were the greatest of rivals. And sometimes friends. Look how that turned out.
Consider the heralded relationship between justices Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Antonin Scalia. Ginsberg, heroine of the ACLU. Scalia, darling of the Federalist Society. Yet, theirs was a relationship of genuine respect despite deep ideological divisions on cardinal issues — guns, access to abortion, affirmative action. I can’t help but think the respective justices knives grew sharper because of their intellectual courage and willingness to poke, prod and defend statutory and constitutional fractures. It is what made each justice most powerful in their defense of the issues most meaningful to them.
There was a time when Congress was unafraid to invite opposition to the table. Consider this. Among those who voted for Ginsburg’s judicial nomination: Bob Dole and Strom Thurmond. Mitch McConnell. Those who voted for Scalia: Al Gore, John Kerry, Joe Biden and Ted Kennedy. Let’s not forget this. A vote in favor of competence should not be construed as party disloyalty or platform dilution.
Democracy is not for sissies. I am unbothered by the possibility of Democratic women serving our state. That does not make me less of a Republican. On the contrary, I keep my powder dry, sharpen my position and step up my arguments. I am less fearful of a gender-balanced legislature than chaining myself to a party of singularly rigid ideologies.
Like RBG, I say “game on.” To act otherwise would be ruthless.
Susan Stubson is an attorney, a wife and mother. She is a member of the Natrona County Republican Party Executive Committee.
