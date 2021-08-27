Surdam: Mask up and vaccinate

It’s Sunday morning and what used to be one of our favorite days of the week is now just another day of angst. We woke up to an email from a physician colleague, which was a cry for help. She was frustrated that there wasn’t more being done to help physicians, providers, and healthcare workers and that more wasn’t being done to help our patients and our community right now. Last night, we had a similar call from a provider in tears asking for more help. We received that same call four other times this week from different folks on our team.

After 18 months of this pandemic, those who have remained strong and in the fight are breaking. This fourth surge has brought along with it a feeling of defeat. Why? Because many people are refusing to do what we know works, which includes receiving the vaccine, wearing a mask when indoors, and observing social distancing when possible. It seems many are focused more on ensuring personal liberty rather than protecting the common good. It is extremely unfortunate that this has become a political issue rather than a matter of health and safety for all of us.