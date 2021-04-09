 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sweeney: Wyoming is past due for bias-motivated crime law
0 comments
editor's pick

Sweeney: Wyoming is past due for bias-motivated crime law

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The conclusion of the 2021 legislative session provides an opportunity to acknowledge the Wyoming Legislature took meaningful steps to begin developing bias-motivated crime legislation. Wyoming is one of only three states, including Arkansas and South Carolina, without a bias-motivated crimes law, commonly referred to as a hate crime law.

I introduced HB0218-Bias motivated crimes with the intent to raise awareness about the message Wyoming sends to the world’s citizens and businesses that we are not welcoming of a diverse citizenry. Yes, it is hard to read or believe that we here in Wyoming, the Equality State, could be seen in such a negative light. Those of us who have been here for years, decades, or in many cases generations, know from experience that individuals have the opportunity to establish themselves in Wyoming communities and flourish.

Why is it important now for Wyoming to enact bias-motivated crimes legislation and remind the world of our history? As Wyoming strives to swing its doors open in the name of economic development and opportunity it is important to remember that with such growth and expansion likely comes a more diverse population.

A more diverse population has led to a documented increase in hate crimes in communities. Hate crimes cause unique harms, both to individuals and to the entire community. When a perpetrator intentionally targets an individual for a crime because of actual or perceived race, color, religion, ethnicity, ancestry, national origin, sex, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or disability, it not only harms the individual, but also harms the group of people who share that person’s characteristic and the community at large. It sends a message our communities are not safe and people are not welcome. Bias-motivated crime laws apply to everyone and send the message that all will be protected from harm.

I want to take this opportunity to say thank you to my bill co-sponsors and the House Judiciary Committee for holding a two-hour hearing this session. Chairman Olsen ensured a wide-variety of viewpoints were heard and committee members asked thoughtful and probing questions. As requested, HB 218 was tabled at that meeting with the intent to look in greater depth at the issue during the upcoming interim and craft the best Wyoming statute that embodies our values.

I believe it is time for Wyoming to recognize and address the devastating and unique impact of hate crimes and enact a bias-motivated crime law. No one should be targeted for a crime simply because of who they are. By joining the vast majority of states in passing a bias-motivated crime law, Wyoming will be sending the resounding message that it rejects bias-motivated violence and is committed to being open to business for all.

Pat Sweeney

Sweeney

Pat Sweeney is a Republican representing Natrona County District 58 in the Wyoming House of Representatives. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Sheridan Press: Lift up all voices, not just loudest in GOP
Columns

The Sheridan Press: Lift up all voices, not just loudest in GOP

  • Updated

The Sheridan Press writes:

... legislation like SF 145 represents a fairly transparent attack on moderates... The goal isn’t to ensure a candidate receives the majority of support among all Wyoming voters but to amplify the more conservative voices of the state and to make election victories far more difficult for moderate policymakers. All voters’ voices should receive equal attention, not just the loudest.

Dick: I see racism differently
Columns

Dick: I see racism differently

  • Updated

Dick writes:

I totally agree that prejudice and racism are alive and well in this country as well as other countries. History teaches about it and the problems it has caused and I agree that we must learn from the past. However, at the present the theme seems to be to destroy the past instead.

Walker: A life worth saving
Columns

Walker: A life worth saving

Walker asks:

Do you know anyone you can help by paying some or all of their dental or medical bills? Do you know of anyone whose car needs to be repaired?

Hopkins: Some homeless live the Easter story
Columns

Hopkins: Some homeless live the Easter story

Hopkins writes:

Coming to the homeless shelter in personal crisis with a city all but shut down due to COVID, was not easy. There was loneliness and isolation... personal time to reflect.. and the Mission’s recovery classes.

Hanson: Wealthy and woke
Columns

Hanson: Wealthy and woke

Ed Bastian made $17 million in 2019 as chief executive officer of Delta Airlines, Georgia’s largest employer. Bastian just blasted Georgia’s n…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News