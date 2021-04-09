Sweeney: Wyoming is past due for bias-motivated crime law

The conclusion of the 2021 legislative session provides an opportunity to acknowledge the Wyoming Legislature took meaningful steps to begin developing bias-motivated crime legislation. Wyoming is one of only three states, including Arkansas and South Carolina, without a bias-motivated crimes law, commonly referred to as a hate crime law.

I introduced HB0218-Bias motivated crimes with the intent to raise awareness about the message Wyoming sends to the world’s citizens and businesses that we are not welcoming of a diverse citizenry. Yes, it is hard to read or believe that we here in Wyoming, the Equality State, could be seen in such a negative light. Those of us who have been here for years, decades, or in many cases generations, know from experience that individuals have the opportunity to establish themselves in Wyoming communities and flourish.

Why is it important now for Wyoming to enact bias-motivated crimes legislation and remind the world of our history? As Wyoming strives to swing its doors open in the name of economic development and opportunity it is important to remember that with such growth and expansion likely comes a more diverse population.