Sweeney: Wyoming is past due for bias-motivated crime law

The conclusion of the 2021 legislative session provides an opportunity to acknowledge the Wyoming Legislature took meaningful steps to begin developing bias-motivated crime legislation. Wyoming is one of only three states, including Arkansas and South Carolina, without a bias-motivated crimes law, commonly referred to as a hate crime law.
I introduced HB0218-Bias motivated crimes with the intent to raise awareness about the message Wyoming sends to the world’s citizens and businesses that we are not welcoming of a diverse citizenry. Yes, it is hard to read or believe that we here in Wyoming, the Equality State, could be seen in such a negative light. Those of us who have been here for years, decades, or in many cases generations, know from experience that individuals have the opportunity to establish themselves in Wyoming communities and flourish.
Why is it important now for Wyoming to enact bias-motivated crimes legislation and remind the world of our history? As Wyoming strives to swing its doors open in the name of economic development and opportunity it is important to remember that with such growth and expansion likely comes a more diverse population.
A more diverse population has led to a documented increase in hate crimes in communities. Hate crimes cause unique harms, both to individuals and to the entire community. When a perpetrator intentionally targets an individual for a crime because of actual or perceived race, color, religion, ethnicity, ancestry, national origin, sex, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or disability, it not only harms the individual, but also harms the group of people who share that person’s characteristic and the community at large. It sends a message our communities are not safe and people are not welcome. Bias-motivated crime laws apply to everyone and send the message that all will be protected from harm.
I want to take this opportunity to say thank you to my bill co-sponsors and the House Judiciary Committee for holding a two-hour hearing this session. Chairman Olsen ensured a wide-variety of viewpoints were heard and committee members asked thoughtful and probing questions. As requested, HB 218 was tabled at that meeting with the intent to look in greater depth at the issue during the upcoming interim and craft the best Wyoming statute that embodies our values.
I believe it is time for Wyoming to recognize and address the devastating and unique impact of hate crimes and enact a bias-motivated crime law. No one should be targeted for a crime simply because of who they are. By joining the vast majority of states in passing a bias-motivated crime law, Wyoming will be sending the resounding message that it rejects bias-motivated violence and is committed to being open to business for all.
Pat Sweeney is a Republican representing Natrona County District 58 in the Wyoming House of Representatives.