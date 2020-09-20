Symons: Republican State Party hullabaloo

The result is a county party that both reflects the Natrona Republican electorate and runs afoul of the Central GOP Party. The resulting attacks have been both personal and organizational. In addition to the Central Committee actions, members of the committee and a small but vocal contingent of hyper-partisans have lambasted county leadership on over a half-dozen partisan pages on social media. A clearly orchestrated effort to deny seating the 62 Natrona County delegates representing over 20,000 Republicans at the state convention ultimately failed, but further highlighted the divide.

A True Republican

JoAnn Skeim-True could and should be a standard for Wyoming Republicans. She reflects the generational commitment of the True family to the people and state of Wyoming at the same time that she reflects the changing and challenging realities we face. There are only a few families in the state that have leveraged their wealth, education, experience and capabilities in service at local and state levels. It would be an easy thing, as many have done, to simply write checks and let someone else do the heavy lifting.