Tarpley: We need a smart public policy to stem greenhouse gas emissions

Recently, I appeared before the House subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources to discuss legislative proposals plugging abandoned oil and gas wells. This bipartisan effort supported by the Biden administration, both houses of the U.S. Congress, and many states would provide major environmental benefits while getting tens of thousands of laid off oilfield workers back on the job.
During my testimony on behalf of the energy technology and services sector of the oil and gas industry, I urged lawmakers to work together in formulating smart public policy. Stemming greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 1.5 million cars per year while creating jobs is an important project that should draw widespread support.
The member companies of my organization, the Energy Workforce & Technology Council, provide the world with energy in the most safe, efficient, clean and responsible way possible. Our sector is leading the development of technology that will drive the energy transition. The Council represents 700 companies that employ more than 600,000 energy workers, manufacturers and innovators. Our membership includes large oilfield services companies with operations all over the world, as well as small family-owned well servicing companies that operate locally.
Our member companies are already leading the way in resolving the critical issue of orphaned wells around the U.S. through existing state programs. We are ready to be valuable partners with federal lawmakers in completing this vital task.
One example of these companies is A Plus Well Services based in Farmington, New Mexico. A Plus employs 62 people, 70% of which are from Latino and Native American populations. Their workforce includes recent immigrants and first-generation Americans. Many of their employees do not have high school degrees but earn $60,000 to $80,000 a year.
A Plus currently works in Colorado and New Mexico, plugging orphaned wells through those states’ existing programs. A Plus’s owner, Randy Pacheco, is confident that if federal money is used to bolster these existing state programs, he could quickly expand his plugging operations, and hire new employees for these well-paid jobs.
A Plus is not unique. The average salary in the OFS sector is $100,561. For the people with the expertise and experience to plug these orphaned wells, the average is $80,860. Like A Plus, hundreds of well servicing companies are ready to expand, to bring back workers who had to be laid off during the pandemic, and to create new jobs all over the country.
The energy services sector has been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 related demand decrease that set off a dramatic and abrupt slowdown of energy production in the United States. While the industry has always had its up and downs, this downturn was especially hard. Over the past year, our sector lost 12.1% of the workforce, more than 86,000 jobs. The men and women who lost their jobs have the experience, skills and expertise to quickly begin remediating these wells once funding is available. Putting these men and woman back to work will benefit the environment and the economies of the communities where they live.
When it comes to federal efforts to address this issue, we believe legislation should meet a three-part test. First, it should be a bipartisan bill. Second, federal money should be distributed to the states in a way that encourages new states to participate and expands the successfully run state programs already in existence. Third, the program should be adequately funded to address the true scope of the orphan well problem.
The good news is there’s a clear bipartisan consensus that we need to address this problem. Democrats and Republicans have proposed legislation, including Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM-3), and Senators Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND). While the different approaches need to be harmonized, a bipartisan beginning is a great start in these politically polarized times.
Another piece of good news: many states have robust plugging systems in place. They simply need more funding to address the scale of this problem. Rather than delaying the remediation work by creating a new federal program, we think it makes sense to leverage existing state programs without adding complex federal mandates. The quicker we get the money out to the states, the quicker we can get people into the field plugging wells.
The bipartisan proposals form the basis for an excellent federal initiative that will put energy workers back to work and provide the American people with a cleaner environment. We look forward to working collaboratively with all interested parties on a workable solution.
Tim Tarpley is the senior vice president of Government Affairs for the Energy Workforce & Technology Council