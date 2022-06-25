Taylor: Help fellow gateway towns after flooding

The recent flooding has devastated some communities in the region.

We know many people were glued to social media and news reports to watch videos of houses dumping into the Yellowstone River and water washing away whole sections of road.

People have also been looking for ways to help those impacted, especially in Red Lodge, and we commend those efforts and hope they continue.

Two weeks ago, Matthew Thomas, of Cody, spread the word that he would be bringing supplies to the residents of Red Lodge who had lost power and water.

Then, Mark Musser and his wife Shelley announced they would have a trailer ready to load up with supplies to take to Red Lodge. People were so generous in bringing supplies that the Mussers ended up filling and taking two trailers.

Now, with residents of impacted communities such as Red Lodge, Cooke City and Gardiner moving on to the next phase of rebuilding, there are still many ways to help.

You can provide financial support to Red Lodge by donating to the Carbon County Disaster Relief Fund or by donating to Red Lodge Fire Rescue. Both can be accessed through rlacf.org/.

To make an online donation to the Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund, serving Park and Madison counties, go to text Flood22 to 41444 or go to greatergallatinunitedway.org.

Donations will be used to support efforts to manage the flooding, plus help with individual and family emergency needs and future recovery efforts. Additionally, once these towns are recovered enough to welcome visitors again, we encourage people to go there. With the North and Northeast entrances to Yellowstone National Park likely closed for the season, these towns will almost certainly be seeing far less traffic than usual.

As residents of a sister Yellowstone gateway town can attest, tourism is vital to the summer economy and we’re lucky to have avoided similar issues. However, we can go up to visit these towns later this summer and provide some business.

Let’s stand in solidarity with our sister park gateway communities.

Zac Taylor is the news editor of the Cody Enterprise. This column is reprinted through the Wyoming News Exchange.

