The Sheridan Press: Governments should think outside of box for ARP spending

While Sheridan County has not seen a steep decline in its sales and use tax revenues like other counties across the state, it still faces serious challenges. Government officials across the county have discussed using the funds for infrastructure projects, but it would be wise to look at these one-time dollars as a way to reach beyond the norm.

Perhaps these funds can offer solutions for the housing crisis in Sheridan County. Anyone looking for a rental or a home for less than $250,000 is currently hard pressed to do so.

The money could also help fund projects that otherwise have struggled but would benefit the local economy in the long term — such as long-discussed upgrades of Kendrick Pool or the first phase of development at Doubleday Sports Complex to promote sports tourism.

While the federal government will likely put bumpers around the possibilities, local governments should look and think outside the box in terms of how the American Rescue Plan dollars should be spent and leverage those dollars for future success.

