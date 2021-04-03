The Sheridan Press: Lift up all voices, not just loudest in GOP

This is why, among other reasons, Senate File 145 has not been the only attempt to change the way primaries are conducted and how people vote in Wyoming. Other proposals have included bills aimed at eliminating crossover voting and Rep. Mark Jennings’ House Bill 225, which would have put political parties in charge of conducting primary elections instead of the state or other political subdivisions. That bill never received introduction in the House.

Beyond its divisive nature, attempts to institute runoff elections include a fiscal note unmanageable for government entities already strapped for cash. For such a proposal to come from self-proclaimed fiscal conservatives seems absurd.

While runoff elections could ensure one candidate in the primary races receives the support of a majority of voters, that isn’t the end result such legislation seeks. If it was, open primaries and/or ranked voting could also accomplish that aim, and for significantly less cost. Reducing the number of partisan races would also aid in ensuring a majority of voters support the winning candidate.

But legislation like SF 145 represents a fairly transparent attack on moderates — such as U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and Gov. Mark Gordon, who have both faced criticism at times for not toeing the Wyoming GOP party line. The goal isn’t to ensure a candidate receives the majority of support among all Wyoming voters but to amplify the more conservative voices of the state and to make election victories far more difficult for moderate policymakers. All voters’ voices should receive equal attention, not just the loudest.

