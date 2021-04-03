 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Sheridan Press: Lift up all voices, not just loudest in GOP
0 comments
editor's pick

The Sheridan Press: Lift up all voices, not just loudest in GOP

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SHERIDAN (March 27) -- Continued efforts among members of Wyoming’s Republican Party to push moderates out of office have become increasingly apparent and have only served to further divide the party that has long dominated state politics.

While Wyoming legislators defeated Sen. Bo Biteman’s Senate File 145, which called for runoff elections following primaries if no candidate received a majority of votes, its death likely won’t mark the end of such efforts.

Primary elections already frustrate state residents, including those not registered as Republicans because they often lose the ability to make their voices heard in partisan races decided in primaries.

Take for example the 2018 Sheridan County elections, where four races — Sheridan County attorney, clerk of district court, treasurer and coroner — were decided in the primaries as all candidates were Republicans.

Some in the GOP would say, “too bad.” If Democrats, Independents or unaffiliated voters want to have a say, more people from those parties should seek public office. Instead, what ends up happening is some voters register as Republicans to have a say in their representation.

According to some members of the state GOP, this dangerously dilutes the party and results in candidates who do not align enough with the state party’s platforms.

This is why, among other reasons, Senate File 145 has not been the only attempt to change the way primaries are conducted and how people vote in Wyoming. Other proposals have included bills aimed at eliminating crossover voting and Rep. Mark Jennings’ House Bill 225, which would have put political parties in charge of conducting primary elections instead of the state or other political subdivisions. That bill never received introduction in the House.

Beyond its divisive nature, attempts to institute runoff elections include a fiscal note unmanageable for government entities already strapped for cash. For such a proposal to come from self-proclaimed fiscal conservatives seems absurd.

While runoff elections could ensure one candidate in the primary races receives the support of a majority of voters, that isn’t the end result such legislation seeks. If it was, open primaries and/or ranked voting could also accomplish that aim, and for significantly less cost. Reducing the number of partisan races would also aid in ensuring a majority of voters support the winning candidate.

But legislation like SF 145 represents a fairly transparent attack on moderates — such as U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and Gov. Mark Gordon, who have both faced criticism at times for not toeing the Wyoming GOP party line. The goal isn’t to ensure a candidate receives the majority of support among all Wyoming voters but to amplify the more conservative voices of the state and to make election victories far more difficult for moderate policymakers. All voters’ voices should receive equal attention, not just the loudest.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outfitters: Senators deserve our thanks for taking a thoughtful approach
Columns

Outfitters: Senators deserve our thanks for taking a thoughtful approach

  • Updated

The Wyoming Outfitters and Guides Association writes:

Senators Ellis, Landen, Gierau, Schuler and Salazar listened to several hours of testimony, read hundreds of emails, and answered many phone calls before casting their votes. These legislators took the wise and prudent choice to have the Task Force study all facets of licensing in greater depth.

Dick: I see racism differently
Columns

Dick: I see racism differently

  • Updated

Dick writes:

I totally agree that prejudice and racism are alive and well in this country as well as other countries. History teaches about it and the problems it has caused and I agree that we must learn from the past. However, at the present the theme seems to be to destroy the past instead.

Adler: What were they thinking? Personalizing the Constitution
Columns

Adler: What were they thinking? Personalizing the Constitution

  • Updated

Adler writes:

Throughout American history, congressional leaders have recognized the need to expand voting representation in order to satisfy the Spirit of 1776, and fulfill the premise and promise of our democracy. The extension of equal rights to citizens in Washington DC will carry on the best of America’s traditions—the commitment to fundamental fairness.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News