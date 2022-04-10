He knew they would kill him, but still, he turned his face into the burgeoning storm.

As Jesus approached Jerusalem he sent two of his disciples ahead into a small village. He said that they would find a donkey and her colt tied up (this must have been a one streetlight town). His instructions were simple: “Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone questions you tell them that the Lord needs the colt.”

By now the disciples had seen enough crazy things that it appears they didn’t question him. They found the donkey foal, saddled it up with their cloaks and Jesus, the people’s long awaited Messiah, climbed on. As Jesus made his way to the great city of Jerusalem, an excited crowd began to gather along the roadway. Some of the celebrants carpeted the dirt packed road with their cloaks. Others broke palm branches off nearby trees that became banners they waved in the air and then threw onto the road as well.

When they caught sight of Jesus, the crowd shouted, “Hosanna to the Son of David, blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest.”

Jesus caused such a cacophony coming into town that as he entered through the gates everyone began asking, “Who is this?”

The crowds answered, “This is Jesus, the prophet from Nazareth in Galilee.”

Ah, yes … but he was so much more.

This is the Jesus who turned water into wine at a wedding party.

This is the Jesus who healed a friend’s mother-in-law.

This is the Jesus, who with a word, commanded the wind to stop.

This is the Jesus who sent evil spirits scrambling.

This is the Jesus who befriended those who were considered the scum of the ancient earth — tax collectors.

This is the Jesus who talked with children.

This is the Jesus who sat with a woman who found herself alone at the well and in life.

This is the Jesus who touched lepers, made spit paste to heal the blind, who cried when his friend died.

This is the Jesus who stepped onto the road to Jerusalem knowing that he would die there.

It is this one man, this Jesus of Nazareth, who we remember and honor as we enter into the week before Easter. Let us think of the days, the hours, the steps that would ultimately lead to the cross and take a moment to say thank you. So here, in this moment over 2,000 years later, I thank Jesus for traveling that road, a road of suffering on our behalf, that we might be set free. That journey to the cross means that we are loved unconditionally and that we have hope in the midst of our sometimes tumultuous, often times, unholy lives.

May we, the people of God, in a place so far away, join the crowds who have gathered through the centuries on this day, Palm Sunday, to sing hosanna, blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!

