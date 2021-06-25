This is why we can’t build nice things

Biden’s actions follow on the heels of the Trump administration’s own regulations. In 2017, Trump slapped tariffs on Canadian lumber. Subsequently, consumer prices jumped considerably. Trump did take note of the price increase and cut the lumber tariffs in December by a little more than half. Critics of the tariffs pointed out they would result in higher consumer prices, so cutting them by half is a failure to fully acknowledge that, whatever the stated benefits of tariffs, American consumers ultimately bear the costs.

Besides the impact tariffs are having on consumer prices, the government response to the COVID pandemic closed down sawmills — and they’ve been slow to reopen. Like all businesses, sawmills are having trouble finding people willing to work, a problem due in part to generous federal unemployment benefits. There are plenty of jobs for those who want them, but when you pay people not to work, you unsurprisingly disincentivize job searches.

The sawmills are just one step in the supply chain. Logging companies have the same issues finding employees, as do the trucking companies that bring the raw materials to the mills and the lumber to the warehouses and retail stores. All these employers are having trouble filling positions.