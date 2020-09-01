Thomas: A tale of two conventions

Writing in National Review, Kathryn Jean Lopez said: “This is where Democrats failed – as they attacked Trump, they didn’t leave room for something other than anger, or even owning up to their own mistakes.”

Among those mistakes is peddling the notion that government can fix problems such as racism, income disparity and crime. If government could solve these problems, would it not have done so by now? We have seen trillions of dollars spent on dubious anti-poverty and racial justice government programs. Laws have been passed. Studies have been done. White papers have been written. Not much seems to have changed in the eyes of Democrats, though in fact much has changed for the better.

How does legislation or money create a stable family that includes a loving father in the home with proper discipline for his children? Who teaches ways to overcome bad circumstances, not just the words of an anthem?

The personal example of Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), the chamber’s only Black Republican, should be taught everywhere. It was Scott who co-authored a police reform bill that Democrats walked away from because, he said, they wanted the issue, not a solution. In one of the best lines at the RNC convention, Scott said he went “from cotton to Congress” in one lifetime.