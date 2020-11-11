Thomas: Bipolar America

After the 1860 election and before he was sworn in, the owner and editor of the New York Herald, James Gordon Bennett, called on Lincoln not to assume office: “A grand opportunity now exists for Lincoln to avert impending ruin, and invest his name with an immortality far more enduring that would attach to it by his elevation to the Presidency.”

Trump critics planned to impeach him before he was inaugurated and publicly said so.

Biden says he wants to bring us together? On which issues would he be willing to compromise and find common ground with Republicans? To win the approval of Democrats and their media acolytes, Republicans must lose elections and forfeit their principles.

The mystery is why so many Americans vote for Republicans in one election and Democrats the next. Too many it seems vote mainly on personality and superficialities, not substantive policies.

It was the media’s job to dig under the superficial and reveal the true Joe Biden (and Kamala Harris, who could likely become president sooner than later). They failed, becoming an extension of the Democratic Party and anti-Trumpers. If Biden’s policies fail don’t expect Democrats to admit it; they will blame Republicans.

Meanwhile we are a bipolar nation, unlikely to unify.

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. Look for his new book, “America’s Expiration Date: The Fall of Empires and Superpowers and the Future of the United States.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0