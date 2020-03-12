Thomas: Gaffing his way to the presidency?

Biden appears to be speaking to a group of African American young people who are standing behind him at a swimming pool. Attempting to ingratiate himself with them (though they look bewildered), Biden talks about swimming in a pool when he was their age: "I got hairy legs that turn blonde in the sun and the kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down so it would change and then watch the hair come back up again. I learned about roaches. I learned about kids jumping on my lap and I loved kids jumping on my lap."

He goes on about somebody named "corn pop" who he said "was a bad dude and he ran with a bunch of bad boys. And I did and back in those days to show you how things have changed if you used pomade in your hair you had to use a bathing cap."

Panahi ended her story by saying, "Can you imagine that man in a presidential debate with Donald Trump? There isn't enough popcorn in the world."

Grab some popcorn and watch it all.

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. Look for his new book, “America’s Expiration Date: The Fall of Empires and Superpowers and the Future of the United States.”

