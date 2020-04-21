Thomas: Liberate America

Gov. Abbott also promised he will be guided by medical data. One hopes that doesn’t include computer models, which, according to National Review, are proving unreliable in forecasting the number of deaths and new virus cases.

Restaurants should be allowed to reopen while practicing social distancing and requiring staff to wear masks and gloves. In warmer climates, outdoor tables and chairs could help bring traffic back to pre-pandemic numbers. Restaurant employees are often the most economically vulnerable because many rely heavily on tips. Whatever money they might receive if restaurant owners applied for government loans and grants is not likely to make up the difference.

That there has been an overreaction to this virus, in my opinion, is hard to dispute.

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, who has exchanged compliments with President Trump for the federal assistance given to his state, accused the president of “fomenting domestic rebellion” with his liberation calls. He added that the president is encouraging “illegal and dangerous acts.”

I don’t think so.