Thomas: Lost liberties

The court’s role is stated in the constitutional system and in The Federalist Papers. In Federalist 81, Alexander Hamilton got to the heart of the argument when it came to an all-powerful Supreme Court that could override Congress, effectively making its own laws.

If the Court were allowed such power, Hamilton said, it would produce serious negative outcomes: “The authority of the proposed Supreme Court of the United States, which is to be a separate and independent body, will be superior to that of the legislature. The power of construing the laws according to the SPIRIT of the Constitution, will enable that court to mould them into whatever shape it may think proper; especially as its decisions will not be in any manner subject to the revision or correction of the legislative body. This is as unprecedented as it is dangerous.”

In a speech last week at Harvard, Justice Stephen Breyer, a Bill Clinton appointee, warned that the main reason the public has mostly trusted Court rulings is the perception “the court is guided by legal principle, not politics.”

No wonder some on the far left are demanding that the 82-year-old justice retire so President Biden can nominate someone more to their liking.