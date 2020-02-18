Thomas: Moderate, centrist: What do these mean?

Why is someone considered “moderate” when they vote against protection for the unborn? Watch how Sen. Klobuchar and others the media consider “moderate” vote on upcoming Senate legislation that would outlaw abortion after 20 weeks and protect the lives of babies who survive abortion.

Is it moderate to favor same-sex marriage? Is a person moderate who wants to raise your taxes, impose new regulations on your business, undercut the Second Amendment, increase spending (a bipartisan practice in Washington), control your health care and appoint judges who interpret the Constitution in ways that agree with their political agenda, rather than accept the document as written and the intentions of the Founders?

Asked at a town hall meeting in Iowa by Kristin Day, a self-described pro-life Democrat, if there was room in the party for someone like her, Pete Buttigieg basically said no.

The exchange as reported by The Washington Examiner continued with Buttigieg saying: “I respect where you are coming from and I hope to earn your vote, but I’m not going to try to earn your vote by tricking you. I am pro-choice, and I believe that a woman ought to be able to make that decision.”

The crowd applauded.