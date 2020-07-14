Thomas: Roger Stone’s ‘cornerstone’

In an increasingly secular-progressive culture where destroying one’s political enemies is considered sport, many may find Stone’s professed conversion hard to accept. The list of his sins is long and very public, including those of a personal nature (he and his wife had been regular visitors to a notorious Washington, D.C., sex club). Scripture tells us, however, that God’s mercy knows no limits and that Jesus came to save all who have sinned “and fallen short of the glory of God,” as the Apostle Paul writes. Paul was the Stone and Colson of his era prior to his own conversion.

Even some critics of Colson came to grudgingly accept his faith as genuine, largely because of the Prison Fellowship ministry he founded and how he became an advocate for prisoners, ex-inmates and their families without seeking credit for himself.

Spiritual transformations can also influence others, including opponents. Former Republican strategist Lee Atwater announced his own conversion after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. He issued a statement, apologizing to political opposites he had harmed, adding: “I should have been trying to help people instead of taking advantage of them. I don’t hate anyone anymore. For the first time in my life I don’t hate somebody. I have nothing but good feelings toward people. I’ve found Jesus Christ – It’s that simple. He’s made a difference.”