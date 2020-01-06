Thomas: Socialism's cyclical appeal

Amity Shlaes has written a new book about socialism’s appeal and how on several occasions we have come close to embracing it. It’s called “Great Society: A New History.” President Lyndon Johnson promised to end poverty in America, but Shlaes writes, “After the 1960s, official poverty stabilized at 10 to 15 percent. In fact, what the War on Poverty and the new flood of benefits DID do was the opposite of prevent — they established a new kind of poverty, a permanent sense of downtroddenness. They washed away hope.”

In another example of the private economy working better than one centered in Washington, she notes that 50 years ago, “McDonald’s employed more young men than the U.S. Army.” That company, along with others like Starbucks not only need more employees, they offer advancement to management positions and in some cases free college tuition. These are far better paths to success and independence than government programs, which often sustain people in their poverty — and thus make them more dependent on government and politicians who want their votes.

Just as New Deal programs exceeded their usefulness after the Great Depression (but manage to enjoy a type of eternal life), so, too, have the Great Society programs. Why don’t people know this? “Nothing is new, it is just forgotten,” goes the adage.