 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thomas: The signs weren’t missed, they were ignored

  • 0

As has been the case with so many other school shootings over several years, last week’s murder spree at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit might have been avoided if actions had been taken in the face of several obvious warning signs.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with murdering four of his fellow students and wounding with intent to kill seven others. He has also been charged with terrorism.

There were a series of signs leading up to this tragedy — as there usually are — that should have alerted people that Crumbley was a serious threat.

He had displayed disciplinary problems for some time. On the day of the shooting, he was summoned to the school office after misbehaving. His parents were also called in, an indication that officials were taking this latest incident more seriously than previous ones.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald told CNN there is a “strong possibility” Crumbley had the gun used in the killings in his backpack when he met with school officials and his parents. Did no one think it unusual, if not suspicious, that Crumbley would bring the backpack with him, instead of leaving it in his locker or the classroom? Why didn’t someone ask him to open the backpack and check its contents?

People are also reading…

Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, have been charged with four counts each of homicide and involuntary manslaughter. James Crumbley reportedly bought the gun Ethan is charged with using in the murders and gave it to his son. Why would a father do that and why was the weapon not properly secured so it could not be taken anywhere without parental notice, permission and supervision, especially to school? Did Ethan ask his father to purchase the gun for him? What reason did he give? Did James Crumbley ask him? Why would a father give a gun to a son with a record of disciplinary problems?

In a bizarre twist, the Daily Mail reported Jennifer Crumbley wrote then president-elect Donald Trump in November 2016, thanking him for his support of the right to bear arms and describing her son’s struggles in school. She added that as a realtor she is grateful for the right to carry a gun because it “(allows) me to be protected if I show a home to someone with bad intentions.”

In a search of Ethan Crumbley’s cellphone, police found detailed descriptions of his wish to kill classmates. They say he also had a journal and in at least one social media post expressed elation that he had access to a handgun purchased by his father. Did no one else — classmates, administrators or parents — see or know about any of this? If they did, why was it not reported to authorities? How many times must we hear “if you see something, say something” before someone says something? Why must we always wonder after the fact why no one spoke up?

At his arraignment, Crumbley’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea. Ethan is said not to be talking to investigators.

It is a sad commentary on the times in which we live that police officers are increasingly present outside and inside some schools and even churches. Will metal detectors be next? No parent should have to worry that sending their child off to school in the morning might be the last time they see them alive.

What happened at Oxford High School was pure evil, but evil can be resisted and overcome if people are pro-active in their thinking. It’s sad to think in these terms, but potentially much sadder and intolerable if we don’t.

cal thomas new mug

Cal Thomas

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. Look for his new book, “America’s Expiration Date: The Fall of Empires and Superpowers and the Future of the United States.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Smith: It's time to shift carbon capture priorities

Smith writes:

The push to commercialize coal carbon capture finds itself at the mercy of a rapidly diminishing fleet of coal-fired power plants. Market forces led to the retirement of 40% of U.S. coal generating capacity between 2010 and 2019.

Adler: Marbury v. Madison: the greatest of landmark decisions

Adler: Marbury v. Madison: the greatest of landmark decisions

Adler writes: 

The first landmark ruling delivered by the U.S. Supreme Court was Marbury v. Madison (1803), in which Chief Justice John Marshall asserted the power of judicial review, the authority of the federal judiciary to review the constitutionality of governmental acts, including laws passed by Congress.

LeResche: Too much is not enough for Wyoming oil drillers

LeResche: Too much is not enough for Wyoming oil drillers

LeResche writes:

Ignoring what is obvious to the 197 nations participating in the Paris and Glasgow climate conferences, pretending that climate change is not a problem and begging for hundreds of square miles more of oil and gas leases in Wyoming is nothing more than whistling past the graveyard.

Guzzardi: Enemies among us

Guzzardi: Enemies among us

Only the most willfully obtuse on Capitol Hill would deny that the Biden administration’s neglect of wide-open borders might lead to a nationa…

Dodson: Wyoming energy strategy: Yes to nuclear

Dodson: Wyoming energy strategy: Yes to nuclear

Dodson writes:

Wyoming has the land mass to support more than a single 345-megawatt nuclear energy plant near Kemmerer, and the state needs to make it abundantly clear to the industry that it wants to expand that number and position itself as the Silicon Valley for nuclear power.

Rudkin: Find that perfect gift

Rudkin: Find that perfect gift

Rudkin writes: 

... it’s the gift “shopping” I despise. I rarely have brilliant “ideas” until I browse the internet, walk downtown through a few shops, flip through endless mailed catalogs or finally give up and ask (especially the kids) what they actually need or want.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News