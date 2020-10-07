Thomas: The ultimate October surprise

There is no greater testimony than the one who can say, “I once was blind, but now I see.” It is a story from Scripture found in John 9:25 about a blind man Jesus heals. The man explains to skeptical Pharisees that he doesn’t know anything about the Man who healed him; all he knows is that he now has his sight whereas before he didn’t.

The president was initially off Twitter and out of public view. He has a chance, if he will seize it, to emerge — if not a different man — than a man who has learned something he can share with others who have gone through what he is experiencing. He would also be able to credibly comfort those who have lost loved ones to the virus, instead of orchestrating photo op antics, like his fast trip outside the hospital on Sunday to thank supporters. This was bad optics and an even worse example.

This should not be seen as a political tactic, though it would have obvious political benefits, but something genuine in a city and in a political climate that is increasingly phony and cynical.

The year 2020 has been filled with numerous surprises. Seeing a “new,” or at least a slightly different President Trump emerge triumphantly and humbly from this personal challenge, would be the ultimate October surprise.

