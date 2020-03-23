Thomas: The virus and what matters most

If you are a workaholic who brings work home from the office in the pursuit of money and material things, what opportunities does this forced confinement offer and will you take advantage of them?

Has making money been your primary goal?

Are you making less money because you are not working as much, or maybe at all? Are you having to re-order your priorities?

I recently moved. My wife and I are amazed at all the things we still have after donating many items to charity. We had to rent a storage unit for the overflow.

Material things never fully satisfy and yet many of us continue to pursue them as if they do.

If you crave status, does that matter as much while you focus on handwashing and other virus-preventive measures? How often did you even think about washing your hands before the virus?

Last weekend the president called for the nation to pray that God might remove the threat of the coronavirus and protect us from it.

Other presidents — one thinks of Franklin Roosevelt’s call to prayer on D-Day, June 6, 1944 — have asked the nation to pray when the power of government seemed insufficient to overcome a serious challenge.