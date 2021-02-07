Thomas: We need sustainable jobs and a sustainable planet

It seems like everybody in Sweetwater County works in the oilfield or some kind of mine. I grew up here, and it’s been like that my whole life. But the oilfield and mines have been losing jobs since I was in high school, and I wonder how long they will last.

I understand why people are upset about President Biden’s order last week to pause oil and gas leasing on federal lands. After all, they are worried about their jobs. But it’s surprising to hear people talk about it like it’s some new, dramatic change.

Coal and oilfield jobs were leaving Sweetwater County before Biden was elected, even during President Trump’s term. Rock Springs used to be the fracking headquarters of the world. But over the past five years, hundreds of people have been laid off from Halliburton and other oilfield companies here. Thousands of other oilfield workers and coal miners have lost their jobs around the state.

This isn’t a new problem. But now people seem to be going crazy, like there’s been some huge change. Even our state lawmakers are talking like this came out of nowhere, when really they have been watching people get laid off for years.

It’s like they’re looking for someone to blame.