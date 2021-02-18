Thomas: Where's the beef?

Who, indeed?

Even The Guardian newspaper expresses skepticism about Gates’ goal of “carbon neutrality” in a decade, calling it “a fairytale.”

Are we seeing a pattern? Government and “experts” have already robbed us of some of our liberties, using the pandemic as their excuse. The Biden administration wants more gun laws, which will only be obeyed by people who obey laws, but not by criminals who are, by definition, lawbreakers. Now comes Bill Gates proposing restrictions on our food choices and lifestyles while he continues to fly around the world on his private jet (like Biden’s “climate envoy” John Kerry) and presumably eats whatever he wants.

Liberty is fragile. When it is lost to the state and regulators, it is difficult to get back. Like the frog in the kettle story, the heat is being slowly turned up on us. If we continue to willingly bow to the state, it will think it has permission to further erode liberties until they are either gone, or so rare we won’t recognize the country we once loved.

In the film “The Matrix,” the character Cypher says to the agent known as “Mr. Smith: “I know this steak doesn’t exist. I know when I put it in my mouth the Matrix is telling my brain that it is juicy and delicious.” In a sense, Cypher is eating fake meat.