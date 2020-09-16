Thomas: Woodward rides again

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On hearing that President Trump sat for 18 interviews with Bob Woodward of The Washington Post my first reaction was “what the…” Why Woodward?

There can only be two reasons. The first must have been that the president thought he could persuade the man to like him. The evidence that Woodward, along with his Watergate partner Carl Bernstein, ever “liked” a Republican president is thin to nonexistent.

The other explanation is Trump views Woodward as a celebrity journalist and the president enjoys the company of famous people. The president now claims Woodward conducted a “political hit job” on him. Why would he have expected anything else?

As to the content of the interviews, Woodward got almost nothing. The president said the reason he initially played down the threat of COVID-19 was to avoid causing panic. In hindsight he might have made a nationally televised address, warning of the possibility of a pandemic and advising people to prepare with hygienic behavior. He might have likened it to a coming hurricane. It is uncertain how bad a hurricane will be, but precautions are warranted.