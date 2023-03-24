Have you ever seen an ad or a billboard with this message on it?

Pregnant? Scared? We can help! Call 1-800-555-____.

Most messages like this come from crisis pregnancy centers (aka “pregnancy resource centers” according to the people who work there). I have a real problem with CPCs and I think Wyoming should also.

First, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, CPCs are facilities that represent themselves as legitimate reproductive health care clinics providing care for pregnant people but actually aim to dissuade people from accessing certain types of reproductive health care, including abortion care, and even contraceptive options. If you read the March 12 Star-Tribune article entitled “Lawmakers define support for women differently,” you learned there are 12 of these centers in Wyoming. Among them are True Care in Casper, and Serenity in Cody, whose director, Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, seems to be the group leader for much of the anti-abortion propaganda in the legislature, and who brought us HB152, the Life is a Human Right Act.

Next, CPCs use deceptive practices and also lack patient-centered care. As the AMA Journal of Ethics points out, they present themselves as offering clinical services and unbiased advice. Lay volunteers who are not licensed to wear white coats. Despite looking like medical clinics, many are not licensed and they can’t be held to HIPPA standards. Some will provide a statement of confidentiality, though adherence is not regulated nor enforced. The counseling they offer is misleading or false, and when it comes to abortion and contraceptives, it falls outside of accepted medical standards and guidelines. It is extremely concerning that some of our legislators view them as what House Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman feels is creating “something stable for that little person” when that is far from the truth.

Furthermore, the AMA Journal of Ethics states that CPC owners and employees “take a religion-based ideology and give it priority over the health and well-being of the women seeking care…women do not receive comprehensive, accurate evidence-based clinical information about all options that are available”. So it is no wonder that when I think about CPCs, I am reminded of fables and phrases such as a wolf in sheep’s clothing; the fox watching the hen house; spinning straw into gold; beware of false prophets, and, of course, the Trojan horse.

Finally, the AMA Journal of Ethics further describes CPCs in this way:

These centers take a distinct anti-abortion approach to pregnancy in that unintended or “crisis” pregnancies have two viable options, adoption or parenting … these centers give the impression of being medical clinics or having medical expertise. Often using neutral-sounding language, these centers offer to help women with free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, testing for sexually transmitted infections, and counseling on “all options” for pregnancy. In addition, pregnant women are often offered resources such as maternity clothes, diapers, and parenting classes … CPCs, as a rule, not only discourage abortion but also refuse to provide referrals to abortion clinics, although they often provide “counseling” about “dangers associated with premarital sexual activity.” Women who visit CPCs typically do not realize that they are not in an abortion clinic and are surprised to find that abortion is not considered an option at these centers. As obstetrician-gynecologists, we have had several disgruntled patients come to us who were disappointed and felt deceived by the care that they received at CPCs.

If you Google the words “abortion Casper,” you will find sponsored listings for CPCs and our very own True Care. Google got smart, however, and started labeling these as “Not an abortion clinic.”

This column is not against religion. It is about a deceptive religion-based entity that is part of an extremist movement to deny women their reproductive rights. It is important to note that abortion clinics are strictly regulated. CPCs are not. CPCs are exempt from regulatory licensure and credentialing oversight that apply to healthcare facilities. It is time we turn the legislative eye on them. Providing misinformation should be a violation that undermines women’s health.