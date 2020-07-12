Thorson: Wyoming and its tax system

I have spent my life in the oil industry and could see a problem arise. I have tried for some 30 years to get the Legislature to make a change in the way property taxes were collected on mineral production. This lack of change caused the loss of over $100 million in recent years, most of which would have gone to schools. The Revenue Committee finally did it this year, with thanks to the efforts of Mike Madden and Cale Case.

There are major changes which still need to be addressed, though. The people of Wyoming are beneficiaries of a welfare system from which they receive about $6,000 worth of service but only pay less than $2,000 in taxes. The people and the government are going to have to learn to live with a reduction of this 60% subsidy to their taxes. This discrepancy occurred because of the high prices for energy and the coal bonus prices, which are in a steep decline. We have built some of the finest schools in the nation but are starting to have trouble maintaining them. There is a need for value added industry but the basic nature of the state does not lend itself to that type of industry. The state spends large sums of money to entice companies to locate here but the state receives no revenue from these companies other than a little property tax, because of the way our system works. There is only one other source for increased funds and that is from the people. We could start with a business income tax. Many of the businesses in Wyoming are owned by out-of-state firms. Most of these firms are domiciled in states which have a business tax so they wind up paying tax on the money they earn in Wyoming to their home state. Mineral extraction companies would be exempt because they pay about 25% tax on their gross income without any exemptions.