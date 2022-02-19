Throgmorton: Think fearlessly

As we wind down Black History Month, something has been resting uneasy in the back of my mind for several months I’d like to address. On Aug. 28, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King spoke to 250,000 people on the National Mall as a key speaker in what was billed as the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Mahalia Jackson read a draft of Dr. King’s speech and told him he should “tell them about the dream, Martin,” so he improvised portions of his speech including the iconic line “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

It is a beautiful line. For many Americans it is the only thing they know Dr. King said. Fifty-nine years later, the line has been turned on its head, used to criticize everything from affirmative action programs to school curricula that discuss how 246 years of legally enforced slavery and another century of legally enforced discrimination against Black people has repercussions today.

We’ve forgotten that when Dr. King was assassinated in 1968, he was one of the most reviled men in America. White northerners loved him when he was exposing the ugly, cruel bigotry of backwater counties in Mississippi and Alabama, making Birmingham Police Commissioner Bull Connor the poster child for southern bigotry. They loved him less when he turned his attention northward, and Mayor Richard Daley of Chicago became the face of bigotry and injustice.

His popularity waned more following a meeting with Thich Nhat Hanh, the Vietnamese Buddhist monk who died recently, in 1966. Dr. King had become increasingly uneasy about the morality of the war in Vietnam. Thich Nhat Hanh met with him to explain that the Buddhist monks who immolated themselves in the streets of Saigon were not suicidal but were drawing attention to the injustices of the war in the only way that would garner attention. As Dr. King became more vocal with his concerns about the war, even his strongest civil rights allies cautioned him that he was diluting his racial injustice message and would lose supporters.

In a speech delivered at the Riverside Presbyterian Church in New York on April 4, 1967, Dr. King clearly outlined his belief that the war was merely a symptom of the systemic racism that existed in American institutions and even guided our war efforts. “We were taking the black young men who had been crippled by our society and sending them eight thousand miles away to guarantee liberties in Southeast Asia which they had not found in southwest Georgia and East Harlem,” he roared. “And so we have been repeatedly faced with the cruel irony of watching Negro and white boys on TV screens as they kill and die together for a nation that has been unable to seat them together in the same schools.”

Speaking as a pastor to all God’s children, he drew a bright line linking injustice in America to the destruction being wrought in Vietnam. “So they go, primarily women and children and the aged... they see the children degraded by our soldiers as they beg for food. They see the children selling their sisters to our soldiers, soliciting for their mothers... we have destroyed their two most cherished institutions: the family and the village... we have corrupted their women and children and killed their men.”

It is a powerful, fiery speech that made it clear Dr. King recognized the horrible racial injustices in America were systemic, baked into our laws, institutions, traditions, and customs. The same systems that dehumanized Blacks in America, first as enslaved people then as lesser citizens legally prohibited from engaging freely and fully in our country, were replicated in our policies in Vietnam, Guatemala, Peru, and elsewhere. “The war in Vietnam is but a symptom of a far deeper malady within the American spirit,” he shouted.

People who intone the “content of their character” line, claiming to be colorblind yet critical of continuing efforts to rectify racial injustice, may find comfort in such sanctimoniousness, but there will be no peace until we genuinely address the maladies that Dr. King died to expose that exist yet today.

And if Dr. King’s aspirational line is the only thing our children learn about him, we will have missed another opportunity to teach them how to think fearlessly.

Dave Throgmorton has a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois, was an academic dean for over 30 years and recently retired as the director of the Carbon County Higher Education Center in Rawlins.

