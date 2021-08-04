Tollefson: Community needs their voice at ART 321

Now, that tradition of support and service to the arts is at risk, driven by what amounts to an arguably hostile takeover of the board, and an executive director who has pushed to reshape the organization to suit his own agenda. On its face, there’s nothing wrong with that. Organizations change and evolve all the time, and I believe there are good people on both sides of this dispute who believe strongly that they’re acting in ART 321’s best interests. But meaningful change cannot take place without the input and active involvement of the membership. Yet, as I write this, institutional changes are being rammed through behind closed doors, not just without involving ART 321’s members, but by actively and purposefully excluding them from participating. Long-term (heritage) members who built this organization are being sidelined, cast as villains, and pushed out for demanding transparency and questioning this abrupt change. Efforts to better understand ART 321’s finances and management have been met with changes in the organization’s by-laws that effectively shield the board and executive director from any accountability at all.