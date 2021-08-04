Tollefson: Community needs their voice at ART 321

There have been so many incidents, charges and counter-charges hurled back and forth recently over the current management and direction of ART 321 that the casual observer can be forgiven for wanting to tune the entire mess out and dismiss it as a fight among the interested few. But ART 321 is a vital part of our community and this dispute should matter to everyone.
After devoting more than three decades to the organization, I resigned last week from the board of directors to be able to talk publicly about what I believe to be threats to the organization I love.
Art 321 was created by artists almost a hundred years ago as the Casper Artists Guild so that people of all kinds and persuasions with a shared love of art could come together to support each other. From the beginning, it has been a member-driven organization -- focused on promoting artists and their work to the community, and encouraging non-artists to engage their creative side. I myself didn’t pick up a brush until I was in my 50s, and the Artists’ Guild was instrumental in providing classes for me to develop my skills, while connecting me with artist friends and mentors from here and throughout the state.
As the result of countless hours of hard work and commitment on the part of members, the current administration started with a fantastic and paid-for building, a modest endowment, and a decent amount of savings. That success proves that having a strong member-driven organization works in this community. The organization has grown into its own over the past decade and put forward exhibits and programs that have attracted residents from Casper and across the state. Its success has been due in no small part to a growing infusion of bold and creative young members. This was always the goal. We understand the need for creative growth that only newcomers can bring to an organization.
Now, that tradition of support and service to the arts is at risk, driven by what amounts to an arguably hostile takeover of the board, and an executive director who has pushed to reshape the organization to suit his own agenda. On its face, there’s nothing wrong with that. Organizations change and evolve all the time, and I believe there are good people on both sides of this dispute who believe strongly that they’re acting in ART 321’s best interests. But meaningful change cannot take place without the input and active involvement of the membership. Yet, as I write this, institutional changes are being rammed through behind closed doors, not just without involving ART 321’s members, but by actively and purposefully excluding them from participating. Long-term (heritage) members who built this organization are being sidelined, cast as villains, and pushed out for demanding transparency and questioning this abrupt change. Efforts to better understand ART 321’s finances and management have been met with changes in the organization’s by-laws that effectively shield the board and executive director from any accountability at all.
After decades with only minor revisions, ART 321’s by-laws have now been rewritten three times in the past year. These by-laws strip the membership of any role in the selection of board members. They also give a majority of the board itself unfettered power to expel, at any time and for any reason, fellow board members who question the direction of the organization.
Since the hiring of the current executive director, there has been an almost complete turnover on the board, with longtime members resigning and their places taken by well-meaning, yet inexperienced board members. Most of these additions have been members of the Casper Artists’ Guild for one year or less and depend on the executive director to lead them, rather than fulfilling their expected roles and providing oversight and guidance themselves. In fact, the board member who is chairing the latest revision of the by-laws has been a member of the Guild for fewer than two months.
As a result of these changes – none of which have been approved by the membership – members of ART 321 have effectively been shut out of any oversight or influence on decision making. There have been no membership meetings, and none are scheduled. The Board has voted to close its meetings – in large measure to shield itself from feedback from angry members, who are leaving in droves. Sadly, some members have vented their anger in unproductive ways. But that shouldn’t detract from the validity of our concerns
I would just ask this: if things are as rosy as recently released financial reports and plans suggest, why is so much effort being put into cutting off avenues for scrutiny, and into punishing dissent? Why call the police on protesting members? Why are so many members leaving? Why does the current financial plan seem to be based on pipe dreams rather than hard numbers? Why don’t members have any say in those plans?
To preserve this wonderful institution, I urge the community to demand the accountability denied to ART 321’s members. We need an independent audit of the organization’s finances. We need an independent look at its management practices. Most importantly, we need to give members back their voice in the organization’s direction.
I wish nothing but success for ART 321- the Casper Artists’ Guild and will be happy to be proven wrong if my fears don’t materialize. But I’m not willing to take that risk. Nor should our community.
Ann Tollefson, a retired NCSD teacher and administrator, is a founder of ART 321 and has served three terms on the board. She resigned from the board last week in order to speak publicly about recent changes in direction at the organization.