Townsend: UW is holding our youth against us

Last Sunday morning, the pastor of the local church I have been attending opened the service with a prayer thanking God for the gift of living in a country where we could gather together as a congregation and lift songs to the Lord in perfect freedom; this was delivered on the heels of his announcement that due to threats of student consequences from the University of Wyoming, they would be canceling the college Bible study indefinitely.

I would like to thank the University for helping me, as Dr. Jordan Peterson would say, find my teeth. I have been engaged in only soft rebellion against you, teething on your policies of prevention and threats of suspension without stepping out into the light. But last Sunday, my teeth have broken through the soft barriers around what is true, and I now find myself dangerous — dangerous to your institution because I am evidence of a growing restlessness in the student body that feeds at your great altar of education. A growing populous inoculated to your regulations, I represent an incoming of student unwillingness to bend under the weight of your perceived power.

One reason I chose your institution over any competition was because I believed in the statement “Bucking the System since 1886.” The statement is posted above the doorways of your campus, the way we’re called to post scriptures, so naturally I thought the sentiment was gospel.