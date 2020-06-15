Trail: The world is still alive and well

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This spring, even as we all were cooped up, the world seemed to wake up. It happened when I drove to Oregon’s Klamath Basin to witness the incredible abundance of migrating waterfowl that gather in the national wildlife refuges. Ducks were everywhere with pelicans, swans and cranes and, above all, immense flocks of snow geese.

At one point, a bald eagle swooped low over a mass of resting geese spurring all to take flight — tens of thousands of birds filling the sky — until the whole basin seemed to ring like a bell with their beating wings, their echoing cries.

Surrounded by such abundance, what else could I think but that the world is alive. That seems like a very long time ago as all our lives have been turned inside out by the coronavirus. We are out of school, out of work, out of money or all three. No sports, no movies, no gatherings with friends.

In late March, our son in San Francisco came down with COVID-19 symptoms: a dry cough, fever, aches and fatigue. There were no tests to be had, so he self-quarantined in his tiny apartment. It was an anxious week, but by the end of it, he recovered, and we will probably never know if he was infected by the virus.

The world is alive, all right, but the pandemic has turned this from a rather glib platitude into a less comforting truth.