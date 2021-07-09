Trail: When immortals die

Unfortunately, the situation in the Sierra National Forest is not unusual. California (and the West) is burning everywhere. Seventeen of the 20 largest wildfires ever recorded in California have occurred since 2003, and five of the six very largest all happened last year.

Repeated intense wildfires destroy the seed bank of trees, and leave behind not a more adaptable forest but a coarse scab-land of weeds and invasive grasses.

I know many federal and private land managers. They are well aware of the implications of climate change, and are doing their best to reduce fuel loads and to help plant communities transition to the new conditions. So were the managers of the Sierra National Forest. But in the face of relentless warming and drought it made little difference.

Humanity and everything living has hit a hard reboot. The planet is resilient, and life will eventually stabilize, but that may take centuries. In the meantime, is there anything can we do?

First, of course, we must drastically cut CO² and methane emissions, to avoid the worst climate change scenarios. Next, we need to preserve linkages, to give plants and animals escape routes as they seek the conditions they need.

Finally, we may need to take an active hand, moving key species to new areas as their former habitat is lost. I have my doubts that we possess the ecological wisdom required, but for some species it may be their only hope.

Pepper Trail is a contributor to writersontherange.com, a nonprofit dedicated to spurring lively conversation about the West. He is a conservation biologist and writer in Ashland, Oregon.

