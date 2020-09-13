Trinnaman: A tribute to my grandfather on Grandparents Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A few days ago I read the following question: What is the most thought-provoking comment you accidentally overheard about yourself? As I reflected upon this question, thoughts about my grandfather came to mind.

I grew up very close to my Gramps. He lived a few blocks away from my parents. We’d go to the park, bake cakes together, draw animals (he was a great artist), work in his garden, and he taught me how to play poker at a young age.

We even shared a birthday. When I turned nine or ten, he bought me a pink corsage to wear to church. And he also bought himself a matching boutonniere — to show off to anyone who asked about it. He could then tell them that it was our birthday. When I turned fifteen (old enough to get a learner’s permit), he offered to teach me how to swear at other drivers.

When I was a senior in college, I received a phone call from my dad wherein he told me that Gramps was in the hospital. It was heart failure, and there wasn’t anything we could do except make Gramps comfortable and wait. I immediately ran to my apartment, packed up some things and drove back home.