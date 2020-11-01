True Propp: Open rebuttal to 'Faith vandal'

I’ve had the privilege of knowing Susan for close to 20 years now. She is the kind of friend I can call in a crisis, even at 2 am. She challenges me to think, to do better, and love more. Because she is that kind of friend we can disagree on politics and yes, still be friends.
I read Faith Vandal and had both a gut check and a gut reaction. The gut check came because of that 20-year friendship. If this is Susan’s perspective, I need to consider it. The gut reaction came from the characterization of “minions” sitting at the President’s knee stroking their ears with his bony fingers. Am I one of those minions, Susan? A thoughtless troll like a cartoon creation with spinning red eyes lost to the hypnotism of the leader I worship? Nah, conservatives and evangelicals deserve more credit than that. And this exact type of characterization is one reason we support President Trump, and also why many stay silent. Piling on labels, vile motives, and evil intent to those who don’t agree with the exact views of the politically liberal has left us dumbfounded and exhausted.
There are certainly two issues here; Trump and conservatism. I’ve not been a fan of Trump from the beginning. Like many I thought his primary bid for President in 2016 was a publicity stunt. Do I like his twitter account, the way he is inarticulate and imprecise in his speech? Do I like his arrogance and hyperbole? Not one bit. It is embarrassing when he retweets a Babylon Bee post and does not know it is satire. But have I bought the media and left’s characterization of the man? Not one bit. They have gone into overtime to exaggerate and extrapolate evil out of everything he says and does. And here is where we as conservatives, and evangelicals, find the distinction: his words and his actions. I could do without his words but cheer his political actions.
Trump has truly been the most conservative President of our time. He is the first sitting President to attend the March for Life rally. For evangelicals this is the abolitionist movement of our day. We don’t see pro-life as restricting a woman’s right to her body but rather protecting the right of the baby to her life. Trump helped broker peace in the Middle East that past Presidents both Republican and Democrat deemed impossible. He’s cut regulation and helped free market capitalism prosper and grow, supported America in becoming energy independent, led initiatives and funding to battle human sex trafficking, removed us from the Paris Accord, called out the United Nations on its blatant corruption, and resisted government overreach in a time of crisis due to a virus.
We seek hope in a time of total chaos. When we see a large swath of media, celebrities, big tech and politicians who seem to encourage the tearing down of our country rather than building up, we must sit back and take stock of what we believe. This does not mean our country is perfect, without flaws. It does mean the method and manner we address them matters. Rioting and burning does not propel or inspire us to be better, do better. It simply leaves a pile of ashes. Shutting down churches, schools, AA meetings, and funerals but allowing riots and looting is a contradiction we cannot ignore. Threats to pack the Supreme Court (which Democrats already see and use as a political arm), end the filibuster, and destroy the Electoral College do not bode well for America’s future. The left will regret it when they are not the ones in power.
This is how someone who is not a fan of Trump can compose such a response. I would rather he was stately and polite, classy and above reproach in his marriage and personal life. Republicans have had that and they still suffered the smear of the media. We have looked past the inarticulate speech to actions and haven’t actions always spoken louder?
But this election isn’t really about one man, in the words of Jocko Willinks, “This country is bigger than one man.” It is about the values we hold to; choosing to tear down or build up, the belief in freedom and equality for all men, pursuing what is right and noble, and yes, the freedom of faith to lead you in your conviction to vote.
Hey Susan, drinks are on me.
Tracy True Propp is a mother of two and member of the Natrona County Republican Central Committee.
