True Propp: Open rebuttal to 'Faith vandal'

I’ve had the privilege of knowing Susan for close to 20 years now. She is the kind of friend I can call in a crisis, even at 2 am. She challenges me to think, to do better, and love more. Because she is that kind of friend we can disagree on politics and yes, still be friends.

I read Faith Vandal and had both a gut check and a gut reaction. The gut check came because of that 20-year friendship. If this is Susan’s perspective, I need to consider it. The gut reaction came from the characterization of “minions” sitting at the President’s knee stroking their ears with his bony fingers. Am I one of those minions, Susan? A thoughtless troll like a cartoon creation with spinning red eyes lost to the hypnotism of the leader I worship? Nah, conservatives and evangelicals deserve more credit than that. And this exact type of characterization is one reason we support President Trump, and also why many stay silent. Piling on labels, vile motives, and evil intent to those who don’t agree with the exact views of the politically liberal has left us dumbfounded and exhausted.