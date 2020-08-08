Tye: Cheney’s courage and grit not unprecedented

On June 1, 1950, Smith took to the Senate floor to vilify her Wisconsin colleague without naming him, or needing to: “Those of us who shout the loudest about Americanism in making character assassinations are all too frequently those who, by our own words and acts, ignore some of the basic principles of Americanism: The right to criticize; The right to hold unpopular beliefs; The right to protest; The right of independent thought.” Finishing her opening remarks, and trying to settle what she’d concede was a fluttering stomach, the ordinarily-cautious Smith read a “Declaration of Conscience” that called for civility and bipartisanship and was co-signed by six moderate Republicans.

It was a fifteen-minute act of gallantry and grit, one that McCarthy listened to silently. But the recriminations were quick and stinging. Columnist and McCarthy friend Westbrook Pegler called Smith, the first women elected to both houses of Congress, “a Moses in nylons” who “took advantage . . . of her sex.” Others suggested that the two had been romantically involved, or she’d wanted to be, and that the speech was revenge. Joe had the most cutting quip, calling Smith and her co-signatories “Snow White and the Six Dwarfs.”