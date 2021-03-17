Tyree: Aggravation: Is it a board game or a way of life?

Jeans that fit perfectly yesterday suddenly have me tugging at them like I’m a (slightly) more svelte “Matt Foley, Motivational Speaker.” And I dread going to my own version of the “van down by the river,” because there is always a seatbelt buckle that gets slammed in the car door, a sideview mirror that (truth in advertising!) gives me a panoramic view of the SIDE OF THE CAR and a towering pile of food wrappers that show the calorie content in hieroglyphs.

Granted, I have seldom experienced the classic toilet-paper-trailing-from-the-shoe humiliation, but I believe I could unerringly step in dog poop at a Garfield Look-alike Contest.

Similarly, I have a sixth sense for seeking out staplers without staples, sticky notes without stickiness, and battery-operated devices without batteries. I’m glad I’m just FLIRTIN’ with disaster, because if I tried to write down her phone number, the pen would promptly explode in my pocket. (“Wait…I’ll just MEMORIZE it…after deleting extraneous information. There. Hey, didn’t I used to know how to drive a stick?”)