Tyree: Are vertical farms on the up and up?

Does no one worry about a handful of vertical farmers gaining too much market share? Seinfeld wouldn’t stand a chance against the CHICKPEA NAZI.

Aren’t you concerned about artificial intelligence (AI) taking on a big role in operating vertical farms? What if the smarty-pants devices get a little too self-aware and bossy? (“Good boy. You have raised your daily quota of vegetables. Now, EAT…YOUR…VEGETABLES! Look the other way while you feed them to the dog under the table? I’m sorry, Dave. I’m afraid I can’t do that.”)

I’m sure there are vertical-farm employees who take great pride in their work, but for most it will be just another 9-to-5 grind. Civilization will lose something indefinably precious when there are no more fiercely independent, calloused, sunbaked, jack-of-all-trades hometown heroes praying for relief from drought or flood. (“Heavenly Father, give me the right emoji to tell the tech guy on the next shift he needs to fix this glitch.”)

Some traditional “land spreadin’ out so far and wide” farms have passed through numerous generations. It’s not very inspirational for a vertical-farm owner to tell his progeny, “Someday all of this will be yours – unless some cybercriminal hacks the AI and the entire crop winds up in a Nigerian widow’s bank account.”