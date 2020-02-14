Tyree: Can we please have more middlebrow citizens?

“Middlebrow.”

I sit typing this column on the 20th anniversary of the massive heart attack that took the life of my father, and “middlebrow” is one of the words that pops into my mind when remembering Dad.

Except for learning the skills of a medic during his year in the United States Army and taking a Dale Carnegie “How To Win Friends and Influence People” course while in the insurance business, Dad had no formal education beyond being the salutatorian of the Marshall County (Tennessee) High School class of 1943. But he was a voracious reader (history, highbrow classic literature, newspapers, Bennett Cerf jokebooks, B.W. Johnson’s Notes on the New Testament, “Reader’s Digest”) his entire life and displayed a healthy balance between “book learnin’” and common sense.

Dad expressed no resentment for classmates and kinfolk who moved cross-country for employment. He made many newcomers feel welcome when he was selling real estate. But his own happiness involved a simple life of exhibiting his kindness, generosity and problem-solving skills in his hometown.

Dad was much more extroverted than I am, but he commanded attention without being needy and domineering. Dad was a character, but he also had character – a distinction that is lost on many attention-seekers.