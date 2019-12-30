Tyree: Can you possibly meet your savings goals in 2020

I’ve had to devise so many BACKUP plans, I hear “beep beep beep” in my sleep.

Okay, my house is paid for and I have a decent sum in my 401(k) account. But in a world of tariffs, embargoes, union strikes and crop failures, chaos theory still keeps me looking over my shoulder. Time and again I’ve seen it impact the livelihoods of myself or my friends. (“Just got word that a butterfly flapped its wings in Indonesia. We’re going to have to eliminate all overtime and make employees pay for their own coffee creamer. Oh, metamorphosis, you cruel mistress!”)

Sure, the stock market is currently doing well, but it’s hard to get excited about traditional savings accounts. Remember when math teachers celebrated “The Magic of Compound Interest”? Now the only magic is watching inflation saw your hypothetical retirement condo in half!

Yes, we can ditch gas-guzzlers, turn off lights when we leave the room and buy generic canned goods; but some expenses are resistant to the tools of economizing. (“Aw, c’mon…are you sure this coupon code doesn’t work on alimony and child support?”)