Tyree: Do morning people deserve to live?

It’s nice to have some stress-free time to converse with the cats, peruse my favorite online comic strips, and catch up on the laundry. I’m glad I can actually enjoy the taste and aroma of a cup of coffee without depending on caffeine as a crutch, lifesaver or defibrillator. It’s more genteel to muse, “The richest, most aromatic kind” instead of “Clear! Clear!”

I make a point of trying to read the Wall Street Journal every morning. Of course, that gives a new meaning to “bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.” By the time I get through reading about all the pandemics, bankruptcies and assassinations, I felt like a squirrel clobbered on the road.

If you regularly get up before the rest of your family, you carry the heavy burden of not slamming or clattering anything that will interrupt the others’ well-deserved slumber. I’m still skeptical of charges that my shoelaces replicate the sound of Thor’s enchanted hammer Mjolnir.

Being considerate can be a downer, especially when you speculate that the world’s night owls have been playing Naughty Librarian while you’re stuck with a game of “Tiptoe, tiptoe, quiet as a mouse.”