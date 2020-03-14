Tyree: Do you dare take the Goodness Challenge?

“The sincere wish to be good is half the battle.” – Marmee, in Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women.”

“The other half of the battle, however, is the part where the ungrateful objects of your kindness are unleashing the Rottweilers on you.” – Danny Tyree, in a shameless attempt to pad his word count.

According to the Associated Press, Michael Schur (creator of the critically acclaimed NBC series “The Good Place”) has signed with publishing house Simon & Shuster to write the humor/philosophy book “How To Be Good: A Definitive Answer for Exactly What To Do In Every Possible Situation” (scheduled for fall 2021).

In a world where we’re constantly bombarded with negative messages such as “Only the good die young” and “Nice guys finish last,” it’s uplifting to see the concept of goodness analyzed and promoted, even if in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

I thought it would be a hoot if I challenged each of you to write “alongside” Schur, spending the next year and a half pondering ethics and jotting down your thoughts on pivotal questions, such as “What is goodness?” “Why does goodness matter?” and “Could I make amends for all my youthful indiscretions by depositing a sizable check in Danny Tyree’s Cayman Islands account?”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}