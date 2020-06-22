Tyree: Do you treasure your prom memories?

Gideon didn’t take a date to the prom, but that was just fine with a couple of old softies dreading empty-nest syndrome. It also went along with the prom theme (#Here’sToNeverGrowingUp), which was remarkably better than the theme of my wife’s Senior Banquet (“You CAN cut your meat without bumping elbows, you hormone-infused heathens!”)

Gideon is a good, trustworthy, gentlemanly kid, so we had to say only one thing about “protection” (albeit repeatedly): “Don’t drop your phone in the toilet!”

This is a sign of how times have changed. If MY parents (back in the rotary landline era) had told me “Don’t drop your phone in the toilet!” I would have looked at them like they were crazy. Granted, Gideon gave us exactly the same look. So maybe times HAVEN’T changed that much. I wonder what the Fonz is up to this week…

Gideon said the students prided themselves on digging deep into musical history, but he didn’t remember hearing anything older than Prince’s “Purple Rain.” Hmph. I think the first time I heard that one, I was purchasing this pair of underwear…