Tyree: Have you hugged a bureaucrat lately?

Society tries to dehumanize bureaucrats, but every one of them is someone’s child, parent, spouse, sibling or neighbor. One good data breach and you would know all that.

Bureaucrats are individuals. No matter how much the system tries to grind them down, many are passionate about making the world a better place. They persevere, even though breaking a sweat might get their forehead declared an endangered wetland.

True, some bureaucrats become tyrants with their own little fiefdom. (“I may be a dictator, but at least I keep the trains running on time. No, wait – I keep the trains running on tracks. Running on time is a different agency. I wish they would answer my memos.”)

Bureaucrats have hopes and dreams, just like retailers, factory workers and retirees. They have nightmares, too! Like the one about Freddy Krueger slashing their budget to only 105 percent of what it was last year.

It doesn’t usually boil over into physical violence, but there is a palpable tension between bureaucrats and the rest of the public. Understaffed cubicle occupants are quick to tell you, “I could be making more in private industry. Well, not in any of the private industries I regulated out of business, but one of the other ones.”